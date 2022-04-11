FRYEBURG — Friday night lights are coming to Fryeburg Academy. When the Raiders kick off the fall sports season in September, they will be playing games under the lights on a new synthetic turf field.
“We’re very excited,” Fryeburg Academy’s Head of School Erin Mayo said. “With so many benefits, this will be a wonderful stride for Academy athletics and the wider community alike. And there’s nothing like a home game under the lights!”
The board of trustees at the Academy voted to install synthetic turf and lights at the school’s current football field location.
“This new complex will create a lasting, permanent, multi-sport use addition to the Academy campus,” a release from the school states. “Last fall, the school retained Activitas, Inc., a Boston-area firm specializing in planning, landscape architecture, civil engineering and athletic facility planning, to consult on project design and related considerations.”
“We’re really excited about it,” Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director John Gordon said by phone on Thursday. “I can remember as a kid going to games on the weekend. The most amazing thing is that generations of athletes have played on that field. Hopefully, the next generations of Raiders will enjoy this state-of-the-art facility.”
According to Dawn Gale, director of the Academy Fund and alumni relations for FA, the school will fund this endeavor in part through FA Scores!, a $1.3 million capital campaign. “In its initial phase, the campaign has already secured approximately $800,000 in gifts and pledges; it will seek the remaining $500,000 from project supporters in the months to come,” the release states.
The plan’s initial phase includes:
• An infilled synthetic turf field suitable for soccer, football, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and field hockey. It will be lined for each of the teams.
• Seating for 624 spectators. The grandstands will be centered to the field.
• A new 8’ by 30’ press box that will be above the grandstand.
• Sports lighting, a new scoreboard and a sound system.
• Various parking improvements.
“Through the winter,” Gordon said, “what I felt really proud of was how many coaches and officials praised our indoor facilities. I believe this will put out outdoor venue into the same conversation.”
The lights, according to the artist rendering, will be a four pole, 50 fc system ad sad 70’ feet.
Gordon said the venue will benefit male and female athletes equally and allow teams to utilize an outdoor field much earlier in the spring.
“I think it will be a huge benefit for our spring sports teams,” he said. “It’s going to allow them to get outside earlier, thanks to the turf. Bad weather won’t be as much of an issue of ruining the field. The synthetic surface will be a big plus.”
Gordon anticipates the field getting plenty of use by numerous teams. Boys and girls soccer, both lacrosse teams along with field hockey will host some matches as well as prepare for away contests under the lights on the turf.
“Plus, it gives us an additional practice field,” Gordon said. “Teams will be able to practice and simulate games.”
Gordon said Raider Nation is “excited” about the project. “Students and coach seem excited and are eager to see this come to fruition,” he said.
Gordon sees another community plus with the new facility.
“We’ll have Fryeburg Rec and the middle school on it, too,” he said. “It will be functional for them for some of their programs.”
Gale said the Academy also plans to generate revenue through use for regional athletic events and rental by sports clinics and summer camps.
The track around the football field is also getting a facelift.
“We’ll reseal it and had it (painted) navy blue and white),” said Gordon. “Resealing adds five to six years of life to the track. The field will be olive green with a navy blue and white ‘FA’ in the middle.”
The discus, shot put and javelin areas will be relocated, while the pole vault, triple jump, high jump and long jump areas will be at opposite ends of the track behind the football end zones.
Gordon said mid-August is the planned completion date for the project.
“I envision Friday nights being a special place around here,” Gordon said. “I can’t wait for the first game.”
For more information regarding the project, please contact Dawn Gale at (207) 935-2001, extension 3147.
