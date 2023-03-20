CONCORD — The Division II state champion Kennett High girls’ basketball team placed a school-record four girls onto this year’s All-State roster. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced the selections last week, and Coach Larry Meader was chosen as the Division II Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to a single-season school record 24 wins this winter and the program’s third state title in the sport.

“To get four on All-State in one year is a first for Kennett basketball,” Meader said by phone Thursday. “They are all deserving, and four is the maximum any team can get. If more were allowed, we could easily have gotten another couple on it.”

