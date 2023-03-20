Coach Larry Meader has been chosen as the Division II Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to a single-season school record 24 wins this winter and the program’s third state title in the sport. (RACHEL SHAPLES PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Kaylee McLellan, seen here knocking down the game-tying free throw in the state championship game against Bow on March 12, was selected to Division II All-State, Honorable Mention and named to the All-Defensive Team for Division II, in basketball by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization. (RACHEL SHAPLES PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Kaylee McLellan, seen here knocking down the game-tying free throw in the state championship game against Bow on March 12, was selected to Division II All-State, Honorable Mention and named to the All-Defensive Team for Division II, in basketball by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization. (RACHEL SHAPLES PHOTO)
CONCORD — The Division II state champion Kennett High girls’ basketball team placed a school-record four girls onto this year’s All-State roster. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced the selections last week, and Coach Larry Meader was chosen as the Division II Coach of the Year after guiding the Eagles to a single-season school record 24 wins this winter and the program’s third state title in the sport.
“To get four on All-State in one year is a first for Kennett basketball,” Meader said by phone Thursday. “They are all deserving, and four is the maximum any team can get. If more were allowed, we could easily have gotten another couple on it.”
Meader, who serves as the representative for Division II under the NHBCO, explained coaches can nominate up to four of their own players to the league website. They list the player’s name, school, height and position they play. Meader asks each coach to submit stats for their nominees, which he compiles and sends out to every coach.
The voting is done on a point system with players receiving five points for a First-Team vote; three for Second-Team; and one for Honorable Mention.
Junior Kaley Goodhart was named Division II All-State, First-Team. She was Honorable Mention last year.
“KG made the big jump this past year,” Meader said. “She led us in scoring this season and was our point guard.”
He added: “Obviously, she caught the attention of the other coaches in DII.”
Senior Sydnie Chin was selected to All-State, Second-Team. Chin, a two-year team captain, was also bestowed that honor last season.
“Sydney is just so steady,” Meader said. “She’s been a starter for us since her freshman year and has been on everyone’s radar the past three years.”
He added: “She doesn’t look for the spotlight and is one of the most team-first players I’ve ever had.”
Meader shared that the day before the state championship game against Bow on March 12, he opened up the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High for Chin to work on her shot and knocked down 304 out of 325 attempts.
“She was locked in for the finals,” he said, smiling.
Junior and team captain Sam Sidoti was tabbed for All-State, Honorable Mention accolades.
“Sam is just a rebounding force and a game-changer in the middle,” Meader said. “She is always working, wanting to improve her game and doing it for the betterment of our team.”
He added: “She brings a lot of energy to the court and her teammates build off that.”
Senior Kaylee McLellan was also named All-State, Honorable Mention.
“Kaylee is the study with ice water in her veins,” Meader said of McLellan who sank two free throws with no time left on the clock to beat previously undefeated Bow 38-37 to win the state championship. “I don’t think a lot of teams knew Kaylee McLellan coming into this season, but they do now.”
He added: "She’s gotten better every single year and this year, I couldn’t take her off the floor. Kaylee is so good defensively that we had her guard the other team’s best players.”
McLellan was named to the Division II All-Defensive Team. Chin was named to that team last year.
“Kaylee held Bow’s leading scorer (Juliette) Tarsa scoreless in the championship game, and in the semifinals, she held the Division II Player of the year (Pelham junior) Jasmine Becotte to 14 points (nine below her average), plus Kaylee outscored them both (14 points against Bow and 21 versus Pelham),” Meader said.
This is the second time Meader has been named the Division II Coach of the Year. He also was honored for the 2018-19 season. This year, his Eagles went 21-1 in the regular season and 24-2 overall, a school record for single-season wins.
“It’s a nice honor,” he said, humbly. “The credit should go to our kids. They are so easy to coach and I’m lucky to be their coach.”
The championship is the third in the program’s history. Kennett beat Monadnock 53-52 in overtime in 1989 and topped Lebanon 52-45 in 2010.
Joining Goodhart on the First-Team were Becotte; Bow senior Alex Larrabee; Laconia junior Macy Swormstedt; Hanover junior Sydnie McLaughlin; and Pembroke junior Annelise Dexter.
Named to the Second-Team with Chin were senior Morgan Bemont of ConVal; Tarsa, a junior from Bow; Hollis-Brookline senior Cheyenne Colbert; John Stark junior Eleanor Girardeau; and Souhegan senior Katae Canavan.
Selected for Honorable Mention with McLellan and Sidoti were Milford sophomore Lulu Maguire; Laconia junior Mekiah Burton; Bow seniors Bella and Lyndsey LaPerle; Manchester West senior Nyanakuak Piok; John Stark junior Abbey Duclos; Sanborn freshman Emma Gillis, Merrimack Valley senior Hadleigh Sargent; Bishop Brady senior Megan Pellerin; Derryfield sophomore Tia Ferdinando; Hanover senior Amina Ajwan; Merrimack Valley sophomore Kayla Smith; and Pelham junior Sophia Joncas.
Joining McLellan on the All-Defensive Team were Bow junior Sydney Roberge; Merrimack Valley’s Sargent; Manchester West’s Piok; and Bow’s Bella LaPerle.
In other Division II awards, MV’s Sargent was named this year’s Jack Ford Award winner.
Initiated in 2007, the scholar awards are named after Jack Ford, the NHBCO founder and a longtime Winnacunnet and Hampton basketball coach and teacher. Ford, who died in 2010, encouraged study and service as well as sports and sportsmanship.’
Kennett’s Izzy Wrobleski won the award in 2019.
Bow’s Amy King was tabbed as the Sub Varsity Coach of the Year.
