CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country teams found the seacoast to their liking with a rare Friday meet at Portsmouth High School. The KHS girls too top honors in the three-school meet, while the boys from Conway were a distant second to a strong Portsmouth squad.

“It was a tough, slow course,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “It had been 14 years since we last ran there. I'd say 80 percent of the course was still the same from what I remember. It’s a course with a lot of hills. It’s tougher and slower than Great Glen (Trails in Pinkham Notch). We had three boys and a girl run faster times than they did at Great Glen in the first meet of the season (on Sept. 10).”

