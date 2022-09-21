CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country teams found the seacoast to their liking with a rare Friday meet at Portsmouth High School. The KHS girls too top honors in the three-school meet, while the boys from Conway were a distant second to a strong Portsmouth squad.
“It was a tough, slow course,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “It had been 14 years since we last ran there. I'd say 80 percent of the course was still the same from what I remember. It’s a course with a lot of hills. It’s tougher and slower than Great Glen (Trails in Pinkham Notch). We had three boys and a girl run faster times than they did at Great Glen in the first meet of the season (on Sept. 10).”
He added: “I thought it was a good meet. I’m glad we had it. It’s probably the toughest course that we’ll run this year. It was a pure cross-country course, which I like. You don’t want every course to be on a golf course or flat and fast like our course (at the Kennett Middle School).”
The Kennett girls placed five runners in the top nine to win the meet with 28 points. The host Clippers were second with 38 points, while Spaulding rounded out the field in third with 65.
Kennett senior Kaylee McLellan won the race in a time of 22:26, averaging 7:13 per mile.
McLellan was joined on the podium by Spaulding senior Sophia Olsen and her Kennett teammate Piper Lopashanski, who were second and third, respectively, in 22:51 and 23:05.
Other Kennett's finishers were freshman Jewels Gorham, seventh, 23:53; Stephanie Kendzierski, eighth, 24:13 (ran 24:19 at Great Glen); Molly DellaValla, ninth, 25:20; Lauren Violette, 12th, 25:53; Grace Yannelli, 21st, 28:55; Vanessa Van Dyne, 22nd, 29:39; Eliah Feil, 25th, 30:56; Autumn Verran, 27th, 31:26; Lily Taylor, 30th, 32:20; and Zoe Groves, 32nd, 39:05.
For the boys, Portsmouth swept the top five spots and placed eight runners in the top nine, to win the meet with a perfect score of 15 points. Kennett was second with 50 points, followed by Spaulding, 79.
Portsmouth senior Avery Crowell won the race by 57 seconds in 17:41, averaging 5:41 per mile. He was joined on the podium by fellow Clippers Jake Haley and Theo Bettie, who shared second place in a tie in 18:38.
Kennett senior and boy’s captain Ben Biche led the Eagles, finishing sixth overall in 20:04 (ran 20:18 at Great Glen). He was followed by sophomore Patrick Laughland, 10th, 21:13; Nolan Proulx, 11th, 21:19; Will Odell, 18th, 22:37; Joseph Della Valla, making his varsity debut, 19th, 22:37; Ross Stephens, 20th, 22:38; Jeffrey Tierney, 25th, 23:43; Jack Jarell, 27th, 24:00 (ran 24:26 at Great Glen); and Mikey Lyons, 34th, 26:18 (ran 26:37 at Great Glen).
“Most of the times were slower than the week before, but the effort was there,” Livingston said. “Nobody got lost other than a Portsmouth girl, which tells you how difficult the course can be.”
He added: “I prefer weekend meets, but I’m glad we got this one in. We didn’t have a lot of other options and I didn’t want to go to Nashua for a big invitational. All in all, it was a good meet. We were back to the school in time for the second half of the football game.”
The Eagles were missing six girls and two boys due to Homecoming scheduling conflicts, injuries and illness.
Kennett made its 2022 debut at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch at the annual Paul LaTarte Mount Washington Invitational on Sept 10.
“We had four weeks to prepare, which I love,” said Livingston, who is in his 43rd season at the helm of the cross-country program at KHS. “I think some of the team was tired of waiting, they were eager to race. I thought we ran well.”
Four weeks is what it takes to get athletes through a successful preseason and up to speed to put their best feet forward in the meets that count, according to Livingston.
“Ideally, in my perfect world, I like to open the first week with a mile time trial; hill running in the second week, the annual Kennett Challenge 2.2-mile run at the Kennett Middle School the third week, and then ease into the first race during the fourth week,” he said.
Last year, the KHS girls closed the book on the fall sports season for the Eagles with a stellar performance at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Mines Falls Park in Nashua on Nov. 13. KHS finished 13th as a team while four girls turned in career-best runs on the biggest stage in the Granite State.
The Meet of Champions brings together the top teams from Division I, II and III for one final day — and what a spectacular day — of racing in New Hampshire.
McLellan was 63rd overall in 20:22 to lead the girls from Conway. Lopashanski was 68th in 20:24. She was the seventh-fastest freshman of the day.
Senior tri-captain Amy Burton was 89th in 21:03, followed by fellow senior and tri-captain Grace Perley, 96th, 21:09; DellaValla, 99th, 21:21; freshman Ella Ugino, 112th, 21:43; and Rylie Walker, 138th, 23:36.
“This was such a nice way to end the season,” Livingston said. “The girls went to Nashua to compete as opposed to just going to have fun. I was just so happy with how they all competed.”
The Kennett boys finished 15th out of 19 scoring teams in the Division II Championships at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Nov. 6.
Kennett lost seniors Amy Burton, Abbie Desmaris, Taylor Garland, Maya Gove and Grace Perley for the girls and Tristen Smith for the boys to graduation last June.
Livingston and Assistant Coach Eileen Livingston have good numbers out for both teams this fall. In 2021, there were only five boys out for the sport. There are 12 this year, and the numbers are strong for the girls with 18 participants.
Seniors on this year’s team include McKayla Dockham, Annabelle Light, Kaylee McLellan, Mara Taylor and Lauren Violette; juniors Molly DellaValla, Eliah Feil, Catherine Shackford, Autumn Verran and Rylie Walker; sophomores Zoe Groves, Stephanie Kendzierski, Piper Lopashanski and Vanessa Van Dyne; and freshmen Jewelz Gorham, Brena Sheehan, Lily Taylor and Grace Yannelli.
Members of the boy’s team are seniors Ben Biche and Griffin Jesseman; sophomores Patrick Laughland and Nolan Proulx; and freshmen Zach Cheley, Joseph Della Valla, Jack Jarell, Finn Lajoie, Mikey Lyons, Will Odell, Ross Stephens and Jeffrey Tierney.
This year’s team captains are Dockham, McLellan, Taylor and Violette for the girls and Biche for the boys.
“They’re all doing a nice job,” Livingston said. “I’m very happy with our captains.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Whitefield to run in the White Mountain’s Regional Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m.
“It’s going to be chilly,” Livingston said. “Looking at the weather forecast it’s only going to be about 45 degrees. Hopefully, there won’t be any snow. I remember we ran there one year in the afternoon in snow flurries. Fortunately, nothing stuck to the ground.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.