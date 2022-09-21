FRYEBURG — Johnny Cash’s “I’ve Been Everywhere” or Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” songs best sum up the start of the 2022 season for the Fryeburg Academy football team. The Raiders have literally “been everywhere man” and “on the road again” this fall.
While the finishing touches are being put on the Raiders’ new all-purpose turf field, equipped with lights for night games, Coach David Turner and his troops have been forced to take to the road for two originally scheduled home games. Fryeburg opened its season in New Hampshire where it hosted Poland at Gary Millen Stadium at Kennett High School on Sept. 3 and posted an impressive 24-6 victory to kick off the campaign.
Fryeburg followed that up with a 24-8 victory over Lisbon/St. Dominics in an originally scheduled away game on Sept. 9.
The Raiders were slated to play at home under the lights last Friday, but Atwood Stadium wasn’t quite ready for action. It looked like FA might return to Conway to play Cheverus on Saturday, but decided to play the Stags at famed Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. The Raiders fell 20-6 to slip to 2-1.
Last season, Fryeburg reached the Class C semifinals as the No. 3 seed. The Raiders fell to No. 2 Cape Elizabeth in Cape 33-6 on Nov. 6.
Fryeburg (6-4) reached the state semifinals following a 30-14 victory at home over sixth-seeded Gardiner on Oct. 30.
The Raiders lost seniors Charles Campbell, Danny Darby, Tyler Day, Job Fox, Bobby Hallam, Alex Joubert, Liam Quinn, Javier Villarevia, Zach Villarevia, Mason Whitaker and Jackson Witchley to graduation last May.
This fall, the coaching staff has the best numbers its had out for the program in decades with 43 athletes (12 seniors, nine juniors, 10 sophomores and 12 freshmen) athletes out this fall.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Jose Manuel Urquiza Francis, Haden Fox, Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Will Hallam, Cam Johnson, Colton McCarthy, Gabe McKenney, Caleb Micklon, River Pullan, Noah Reed and Joshua Wake; juniors Cohen Carter, Eliya Deri, Jordan Dutton, Livne Tavor-Grinberg, Emerson Hall, Gal Hanan, Mark Mageles, Asher McKenney and Gunnar Saunders; sophomores Ben Alloco, Seamus Coleman, Holden Edenbach, Nolan Harriman, Jagger Helwig, Michael Malia, Idan Or, Luke Staires, Haruki Takagi, and Chandler Thorne; and freshmen Camden Blake, Brady Chappell, Aiden Fournier, Thomas Guthro, Merrick Iacozili, Rylan McBride, Quinton Moore, Ridley Parsons, Rowan Davidson Pullan, Zane Tully and Madden Walker.
Joining Turner on the sidelines are assistant coaches Mike Jones and Bob Pulito along with Jess Werner, the team’s athletic trainer.
This season’s team is referred to by Coach Turner as “a work in progress.” He looks at his players as either experienced or inexperienced relative to gameplay, and the only way to learn the game of football is minutes in pads on the football field.
This year’s team has excellent leadership and will look to captains Haden Fox, Owen Galligan and Gabe McKinney to lead the Raiders who should improve weekly with time on the field.
Fryeburg will also get expected contributions from veterans Will Hallam, Dutton, Saunders and Micklon. Dutton moves inside to the tight end position in place of co-captain Bobby Hallam who graduated. Dutton at tight end appears to be a perfect match. His speed, size and experience as a receiver will provide returning quarterback Gunnar Saunders and newcomer Cohen Carter, from Canada, with a reliable target who can make the tough catch over the middle, while pressuring the defense with his ability to go deep down the seams of the defense as he did last year from his wide receiver position.
Against Poland, Fryeburg went with Cohen under center and Saunders in the backfield at tailback. The duo gives the Raiders a potent offensive punch. Fryeburg scored on its first possession with Saunders capping a nice drive with a three-yard TD run. The big play on the drive came on a third-and-22 when Cohen hit Micklon deep for a 35-yard gain and he out-jumped two Knights to come down with the football. Fox ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
The Raiders doubled their advantage in the second quarter with Cohen scoring on a keeper from two yards out. Fox ran in the two-point attempt to extend the lead to 16-0.
Fryeburg closed out the scoring with a third-quarter touchdown on a 12-yard run by Micklon and a successful two-point rush by Fox.
In Week 2, Fryeburg’s defense played tough. On three different occasions early in the game Lisbon drove into the red zone, and three times the Raiders turned Lisbon away without scoring.
Micklon put Fryeburg in front with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Saunders ran in the two-point conversion.
Micklon scored his second TD of the night when he caught a seven-yard strike from quarterback Carter Cohen. Saunders capped the drive with a successful two-point run, giving FA a 16-8 lead at the half.
In the fourth quarter, Saunders led Fryeburg on a 57-yard game-clinching drive all on runs by him. He went the final five yards for a score with 5:57 to play. He threw a two-point conversion to Micklon to finish the scoring.
Coaches Turner and Jones plan to play a ball control offense with Fox and Saunders grinding out yards while using their physical power to wear down defenses. The offensive line returns tackle Big Will Hallam, who will be counted on to move defensive linemen creating holes for the running backs to power through.
Although the ground game will be the primary weapon in the offensive scheme the coaches will not hesitate to throw the ball if opponents shift to shut down the run. Cohen and Saunders have sure-handed receiver Gallagan in the ariel game. Between Dutton and Galligan, the Raiders may very well have two of the best receivers in the entire state. All the QB has to do is hit the gloves, and the chain gang will be instructed to move the chains.
The schedule isn’t an easy one, with many former Class A schools sprinkled throughout. Schools like Lisbon, Westbrook, Leavitt, and of course York and Wells mean the Raiders will have to improve each week to be competitive according to Turner.
These first victories show Fryeburg fans that this team is going to be fun to watch all season long. See you at the games.
Next up, the Raiders are scheduled to travel to play York this Saturday at 2 p.m.
Fryeburg hopes to play its first home game under the lights on Sept. 30 when Freeport comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
