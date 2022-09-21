FRYEBURG — Johnny Cash’s “I’ve Been Everywhere” or Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” songs best sum up the start of the 2022 season for the Fryeburg Academy football team. The Raiders have literally “been everywhere man” and “on the road again” this fall.

While the finishing touches are being put on the Raiders’ new all-purpose turf field, equipped with lights for night games, Coach David Turner and his troops have been forced to take to the road for two originally scheduled home games. Fryeburg opened its season in New Hampshire where it hosted Poland at Gary Millen Stadium at Kennett High School on Sept. 3 and posted an impressive 24-6 victory to kick off the campaign.

