CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team is living up to the lofty expectations the Eagles set for themselves coming into this season. They certainly have looked like title contenders to open the season.

KHS was the second to last team to suffer a defeat to open this season. The Eagles, who opened the campaign with four straight wins — opening on the road against a veteran Oyster River team, which also has lofty expectations this fall, and came home with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Aug 28; followed by an 8-0 home win over Pembroke Academy on Aug. 29; a 4-0 win at rival; Plymouth on Sept. 5; and a 1-0 win at home over Lebanon on Sept. 7 — but ran into a fired-up Berlin (3-2 in Division III) squad north of Pinkham Notch on Tuesday, falling 1-0 to the longtime rivals.

