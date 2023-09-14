Teammates (from left) Sophia Hanson, Georgia Coleman and Cassidy Littlefield celebrate Littlefield's goal at the Kennett High field hockey game against Pembroke Academy on Aug. 29. The Eagles dominated the game to win 8-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Sophomore Emma Dzeidzic winds up for a shot at the Kennett High School field hockey game against Pembroke Academy on Aug. 29. The Eagles dominated the game to win 8-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Kennett High field hockey team is off to a 4-1 start to open the season. The Eagles are tied for second with Oyster River in Division II. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
This year’s Kennett High field hockey team captains are (from left) seniors Ava Gaudette, Georgia Coleman and Allie Hussey (not pictured). (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The JV field hockey team stands together at Kennett High School on Aug. 24. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Allie Hussey runs with the ball at the Kennett High School field hockey game against Pembroke Academy on Aug. 29. The Eagles dominated the game to win 8-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team is living up to the lofty expectations the Eagles set for themselves coming into this season. They certainly have looked like title contenders to open the season.
KHS was the second to last team to suffer a defeat to open this season. The Eagles, who opened the campaign with four straight wins — opening on the road against a veteran Oyster River team, which also has lofty expectations this fall, and came home with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Aug 28; followed by an 8-0 home win over Pembroke Academy on Aug. 29; a 4-0 win at rival; Plymouth on Sept. 5; and a 1-0 win at home over Lebanon on Sept. 7 — but ran into a fired-up Berlin (3-2 in Division III) squad north of Pinkham Notch on Tuesday, falling 1-0 to the longtime rivals.
