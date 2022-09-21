CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team heads into an important part of its season over the next two weeks as it faces several longtime rivals and needs to secure some wins if it wants to be playing playoff soccer next month.

The Eagles, who are off to a 3-5 start following a impressive 3-2 at Plymouth on Tuesday, are scheduled to travel to Laconia (1-4-1) this Saturday (11 a.m.) and then are slated to travel north through Pinkham Notch to meet Berlin (4-3 in Division III) for the second time this season on Sept. 27 (3:30 p.m.).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.