FRYEBURG — Getting in a full season and making the playoffs — those are the two biggest goals for the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team this year. The Raiders were limited to just seven matches in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was frustrating for the kid and myself,” said Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns by phone Sunday night. “We played our first game without having any practice.”
He added: “We went 3-3-1 last year, and quite honestly, I was happy we were able to get those seven in just to have some sort of a season for our seniors.”
The Raiders were scheduled to open the 2021 campaign at home in a local derby against rival Lake Region on Sept. 3, but the match was postponed due to the Lakers having a bout of COVID.
Fryeburg opened the season on the road at York on Tuesday under the lights. The Wildcats (1-1) won the match 4-0.
“They’re good but we hadn’t played for 10 days,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We played four kids who hadn’t played for us yet. If we play that team a week or two from now, it’s a different story.”
The Raiders are adjusting to life during a pandemic.
“If we can get in a regular season but it means we have to mask up on buses and inside, we’ll take that,” H-B said. “At least we’re playing. The playoffs are one of our goals. I think that’s become the standard for us now. Once we get in the tournament, hopefully, we can get in a couple more games.”
He added: “I know it sounds cliche, but we want to play better every single time we go out there and we want to gel as a team. I think we’ve already started to do that. This team is ahead of some of the teams I’d had in the past.”
Mondays are “fun night” for HB and his squad. His family hosted the team for pizza and a corn hole tournament.
Hodgman-Burns has “fantastic” numbers out for the program this season with 40 having signed up. The Raiders field a global team with a strong nucleus of local athletes along with two students from both Austria and Spain along with players from Belgium, Brazil, France and Germany.
“We have a good mix,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We have some locals who have played a lot of soccer and they appreciate (the talent from abroad). They know that a rising tide lifts all boats.”
Joining Hodgman-Burns on the coaching sidelines at the helm of the junior varsity team is Sean Chase, a former team captain in 2015.
“Sean is doing a great job,” HB said. “He’s had a little experience coaching at the club level. I’m fully confident in his ability.”
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Marcos Barrionueva, Graham Blood, Dameon Doe, Lenny Foe-Essissia, Tim Eulenberger, Dana Hamlin, Tim Hutt, Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen, JoJo Jensen, Roy Mugbe and Liam Patterson; juniors Jacob Adams, Rafael Ajimura, Patrick Drosa, Will Guthro, James Harrison, Sebastian Mull and Stacy Thunderhorse; sophomores Tyler Bartick, Geri Daiu, Boone Douglass, Joey Fusco, Ethan St. Pierre and Matteo Sbuell; and freshmen Bernatt Barraom and Gabe Grace.
With 40 boys out, Hodgman-Burns hopes to pick up some additional matches to find playing time for everyone.
“I’m probably going to dress 25 with the understanding there will be limited roles for some,” he said. “I’m not in the business of cutting. If a kid wants to come out and be part of the program, I’ll figure it out.”
The Raiders had a solid preseason, especially in exhibition play. Fryeburg scored a 3-2 win in Conway over state-line neighbor Kennett High and went 2-0-2 in four 40-minute matches in Portland. The boys from Fryeburg were a little delayed for the opening match after traffic was at a standstill briefly due to a car fire. When FA arrived it posted a 2-0 win over Massabesic, topped Mt. Desert Island 2-1, and played a goalless draw with Kennebunk and drew 1-1 with Sanford.
“It was a good way to wrap up the preseason,” said Hodgman-Burns.
This year’s team captains are Marcos Barrionueva, Dana Hamlin, Denali Jensen and his brother JoJo Jensen.
“We have four strong captains,” Hodgman-Burns said. “They know the expectations of the program.”
Barrionueva is a capable forward but is being counted on this fall to play in the center of the midfield while the Jensens are outside midfielders and Hamlin is the team’s stopper.
The Raiders will play primarily a 4-3-3 formation with four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards up top.
“We want to press,” HB said. “I want my three guys up top to pressure the ball.”
Graham Blood is the team’s sweeper and has great foot speed according to Coach.
Senior Liam Friberg has looked solid between the pipes in net for the Raiders while freshman Aiden Clement has also had a good preseason. Both made some nice saves at York with Clement coming on for the final 20 minutes to get a taste of varsity soccer.
“Liam has pretty natural ability,” Hodgman-Burns said. “He’s pretty aggressive in a good way.”
He added: “I like our defense. Hamlin and Blood are solid and senior Liam Patterson is a good fullback. I’d say defense is one of our strengths and we’ve got good depth. We’ve been playing out of the back and switching the field well. With the experience we have, no one is panicking.”
Matteo Sbuell will also see action in midfield, while Brazilian Rafael Klinkowstrom-Ajimura, who netted two goals on Saturday, has a nose for the net. Also, playing up front is Jacob Adams, who earned all-conference honors as a freshman.
“Jacob is probably the fastest kid I’ve ever had,” said Hodgman-Burns. “He plays right striker and can beat anyone on the field (in a footrace).”
Fryeburg fell behind 2-0 at York in the first half and was unlucky not to draw a penalty when a Raider was infringed upon in the box.
“The good news is I got all 30 kids in, did a bus ride, played rap music and went to McDonald’s and got in our first real match in a couple of years — kids got to be kids,” Hodgman-Burns said. “Overall, there were more positives than negatives. We’ll get better.”
He added: “It was good for the international guys to see what a Western Maine Conference match looks like. I’m sure it wasn’t what they expected.”
The Raiders were on the road at Gray-New Gloucester (2-0) on Thursday. Results were not known as of press time.
Fryeburg is scheduled to play next at Wells (0-1) in a 6 p.m. match on Thursday.
The Raider are slated to play their home-opener in the local derby against rival Lake Region (0-1) on Sept. 18. It was originally targeted as the season-opener for both teams, but the Lakers were dealing with COVID issues on Sept. 3.
