CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team had a season to remember in 2020, going 12-0 to win the second state championship in the program’s storied history. While the 2021 Eagles won’t go undefeated this fall, Coach Cassie Daley believes her troops are capable of making a deep playoff run in Division II and proved it on Tuesday.
The hometown flock had gotten off to a rare 0-2 start after falling 4-1 in the season-opener on the turf in Wolfeboro against rival Kingswood on Aug. 31, and then a 2-1 setback at home to Portsmouth last Friday.
On Tuesday, the Eagles were all business and took care of business against rival Plymouth at Centola Field. KHS dominated from wire to wire in the 3-0 victory.
The girls definitely played better and looked like Kennett field hockey today,” Daley said following the win. “The team as a whole really clicked and came out focused, which was what I’d been waiting for.”
She added: “All the girls had a great game today and really worked as a team!”
Daley had not seen the performance her team was capable of in the first two matches.
“We’re not playing with a sense of urgency,” she said following Friday’s match. “It doesn’t look like Kennett field hockey at the moment, it looked like a hope and a prayer.”
During that contest, at halftime with the contest scoreless. Daley implored her team to play better.
“I know you’re playing hard, but I haven’t seen that fire yet,” she said.
Kennett dominated in the closing minutes but was unable to net the equalizer.
“We’re not doing all the little things that we need to in order to be successful,” said Daley. “Yes, we lost a very good senior class, but all of these girls were either part of the undefeated varsity or JV teams last year. We have the talent and I know we have girls who can score, we all need to do a better job.”
She added: “I told the girls afterward, we have the ability to win it and go 12-2 into the playoffs but they need to decide what sort of team they want to be. Winning now sets you up for the playoffs in the seedings. Do you want to be 12-2 and host a playoff or be 10-4 or 8-6 and have a tougher road?”
Daley said KHS played better in the final 10 minutes than the first 50.
“I’d have said the exact same thing if we had tied it up and won in overtime,” she said. “Hats off to Portsmouth, they earned this win, their stick play as better than ours.”
Against Plymouth (1-2), which was coming off a 3-0 over Derryfield, the Eagles set the tone early, winning every 50-50 ball.
“Vivian Rober-Carpenter played really well and was all over the place,” Daley said, adding, “Allie Hussey and Tessa Capozzoli played great games as well!”
Capozzoli put the Eagles in front for good at the 11:08 mark when she slotted home a pass from Caroline Coleman.
Kennett extended the lead to 2-0 with 6:16 left in the first half when Rober-Carpenter scored her third goal in as many games off an assist from Capozzoli.
Caroline Coleman put the icing on the KHS victory with 9:54 to play in the match. Capozzoli picked up the assist for her third point on the afternoon.
Walcott was credited with three saves in recording her first shutout of the season.
The Eagles had 11 penalty corners to just three for the Bobcats.
KHS outshot Plymouth 7-3.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Despite being one of only two undefeated teams in Division II (along with Souhegan), Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood, Hanover and Lebanon were placed in Region 3. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams. As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed, the lowest possible number.
The Eagles (12-0) beat Plymouth 3-2 on the road in overtime; then beat Kingswood 2-0 in Wolfeboro; topped Hanover 4-0 in Hanover to win Region 3 and reach the Final 4. The winner of Region 2, Merrimack Valley, was matched up against the winner of Region 3, Kennett, and the home was determined by blind draw, and Kennett won that contest 2-0 on Oct. 29 in the rain to punch a ticket to the finals.
“We finally broke the mold,” a smiling Daley said just minutes after the final whistle against MV. “We’ve reached the Final Four five times in the last seven years, but this is the first time we’re going to the championship game. I’m so proud of this group of girls. They are amazing.”
The Eagles had a little luck on their side as they were pulled out of the hat to host Souhegan in the finals on Nov. 1.
In a thrilling championship game with clearly the top two teams in the division playing, KHS posted its fourth shutout in a row with freshman goalie Walcott, who made her varsity debut in the opening round of the playoffs and had never played the sport until September (that’s 2020 again!). Senior Kathryn Hawkes netted two unstoppable penalty strokes to account for all the offense the Eagles needed.
“We didn’t know if we were going to have a season,” senior and co-captain Ella Chandler said. “We didn't start until Sept. 8, so we didn't have a real preseason. We just had a couple of days before our first game.”
She added: “I think all my four years of high school there's always been like, a good group of seniors, but I've been playing with these people since like, third grade. It's been a long time coming and we used to joke about it in middle school when we were all in eighth grade. We're like, we're gonna play the same group of girls when were seniors in high school guys, so we go undefeated and it just happened.”
The Eagles lost seniors Tatum Brett, Mckenzie Carr, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Amber Grant, Kathryn Hawkes, Elizabeth Koroski and Maddie Stewart to graduation.
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Jordan Meir and Lily Orth; juniors Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Remi Snowdon; and sophomores Georgia Coleman, Ava Gaudette, Nora Goodman, Sophia Hanson, Allie Hussey and Madison Walcott.
Members of the junior varsity team, which will all see some varsity players on it, include freshmen Ava Fox, Hannah King, Cassidy Littlefield, Mia Mohla, Ellie Nelson, Eliana Newton, Dani Sewell and Avery Whitelaw.
Joining Daley on the sidelines id JV Coach Amanda Werner and volunteer Coach Ashton Coleman, a former four-year standout for the Eagles who played at St. Lawrence University.
The Eagles have been dealing with a key injury to senior Taylor Gaudette, who is sidelined until early October due to a knee injury. Gaudette plans to play Division II field hockey for Converse University in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“Getting Taylor back will help a lot,” Daley said.
As for team goals, Daley wants the squad to get better every day, and if that happens, the Eagles can be title contenders.
The Eagles were on the road Thursday, making the trek to Kingston to play Sanborn (1-2). Results were not known as of press time.
Kennett has two matches on the schedule next week. The Eagles are slated to host rival Berlin (3-0 in Division III) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and close out the week with a trip to Durham to meet Oyster River (3-0) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
