KHS football - seniors

Kennett High will honor its seniors (back row, from left) Austin Hatch, Sean Carrier, Elijah Littlefield, Cole Westover, Cooper Santuccio, Sam Seavey, Noah Nowell and Traevon Spurlock; (front, from left) Brady Hooper, Kyle Stearns Evan Koroski, Trevor Larsen and Sawyer Battles before Friday’s (7 p.m.) home football game against Plymouth for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last for years. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — It was a night of frustration for the Kennett High football team at Gary Millen Stadium on Friday night. The host Eagles were unable to get their running game on track while visiting Bow scampered for just shy of 250 yards on the ground and dominated time of possession to leave town with a 10-0 victory.

“We seemed to put ourselves in bad situations all night,” said Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach. “(Bow) fumbled seven times and we only recovered one of them, and, then on the very next play, we gave the ball right back to them.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.