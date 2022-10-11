Kennett High will honor its seniors (back row, from left) Austin Hatch, Sean Carrier, Elijah Littlefield, Cole Westover, Cooper Santuccio, Sam Seavey, Noah Nowell and Traevon Spurlock; (front, from left) Brady Hooper, Kyle Stearns Evan Koroski, Trevor Larsen and Sawyer Battles before Friday’s (7 p.m.) home football game against Plymouth for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last for years. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — It was a night of frustration for the Kennett High football team at Gary Millen Stadium on Friday night. The host Eagles were unable to get their running game on track while visiting Bow scampered for just shy of 250 yards on the ground and dominated time of possession to leave town with a 10-0 victory.
“We seemed to put ourselves in bad situations all night,” said Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach. “(Bow) fumbled seven times and we only recovered one of them, and, then on the very next play, we gave the ball right back to them.”
He added: “I don’t want to take anything away from Bow, they’re a good team, but I think we’re a better team than we showed on Friday night. We’re a better offensive team than this. Not having (senior, offensive tackle) Traevon (Spurlock, sidelined with an ankle injury) hurt us. We had to change things around (moving senior Kyle Stearns from center to tackle and putting sophomore Hayden Nickerson at center), and I don’t think the lien played up to its potential. I know the boys would say the same thing.”
The loss dropped Kennett to 3-3 in Division II, while Bow improved to 5-1.
The Falcons ran 53 offensive plays to 32 for the Eagles, but the bigger disparity was in the time of possession where the boys from Bow had the football for just shy of 33 minutes to 15 for the hosts.
For the first time this season, KHS did not get inside their opponent’s 25 yard-line, and the best drive of the night for the Eagles came courtesy of two 15-yard penalties on the Falcons.
On their first possession of the night, starting from their own 38, the Eagles were aided by a roughing the passer penalty and a 15-yard face mask penalty, which got them to the Bow 33. Sean Carrier followed with a run for six yards and Tyler Walcott picked up another yard on the counter, but the drive stalled on the Bow 26. Kennett turned the ball over following a pair of incompletions.
Bow’s three-headed running back attack of Logan Gordon, Hollis Jones and Ryan Lover, which had combined for over 1,300 yards through the first five games, gave the Kennett defense all it could handle. While the defense was on the field the bulk of the evening, the Eagles employed a bend but don’t break mentality.
“I thought our defense played well,” Stearns said, “but we still didn’t tackle the way we’re capable. All week long we talked about getting low and getting leverage (with the tackles). Bow was the biggest offensive line we’ve faced this season.”
He added: “We’ve got to come out and beat teams that no one picks us to win. In all three losses this season, we’ve been right there, a play or two away from winning. We’ve put ourselves in a must-win situation the rest of the way.”
Evan Koroski led the Eagles with 14 tackles, while Carrier and Travon Porter had 13 each; Daven Bailey, Noah Nowell and Stearns all had seven; Sam Seavey and Walcott, three; and Ryan Chick, two.
Bow scored the lone touchdown of the night with 45 seconds left in the first half when Jones scored from a yard out to cap a 13-play, six-minute, 58-second drive. Jared Dolder booted the extra point.
Kennett ran 20 plays in the first half for 27 yards. The Eagles finished the night with under 90 yards of total offense.
Bow closed out the scoring with a 7-minute drive in the fourth quarter. Starting from their own 18, and following a holding penalty that moved the ball back to the nine, the Falcons got a 56-yard run from Jones. Carrier made a tremendous play to track him down and make a tackle at the KHS 35.
Dolder capped the 11-play drive with a 26-yard field goal with 3:31 to play.
“It hurt when that field goal went through,” said Stearns. “I’m proud of the kids, they fought to the end.”
Kennett is scheduled to host longtime rival Plymouth (3-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. This is Senior Night for the Eagles. Before kickoff, seniors Sawyer Battles, Sean Carrier, Austin Hatch, Brady Hooper, Evan Koroski, Trevor Larsen, Elijah Littlefield, Noah Nowell, Cooper Santuccio, Sam Seavey, Traevon Spurlock, Kyle Stearns and Cole Westover will be recognized for their commitment and dedication to the program.
“It’ll be Kyle’s last home game, which will be a sad night,” Stearns said referring to his son. “The goal is to get a win and build on that momentum the rest of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.