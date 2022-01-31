CONWAY — With two teams riding at least 10-game winning streaks and playing some of the best defense in Division II, you knew something had to give on Friday night when the Kennett High girls’ basketball team hosted Bow. Before the largest crowd of the season for a girl’s game in the Peter Ames Gymnasium, it was the visiting Falcons who came out on top 39-24 in a game that was much close than the final score might indicate.
The loss dropped the girls from Conway to 12-6 in Division II and 16-6 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
Bow, which has won 12 games straight, improved to 14-2 and sits second in the league table.
“We just could never get anything going offensively,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We had a number of good looks but we couldn’t get anything to fall. I thought we rushed some shots, but that’s a credit to Bow, which is probably the best defensive team we’ve seen.”
Friday marked Senior Night at the Nest when the Eagles honored Sam Habert Jaques for her commitment and dedication over the past four years. Senior Sally Ghobashi, who has played with the junior varsity this winter, was also honored.
Kennett’s largest lead of the night came with 4:18 to play in the first quarter when Kaylee McLellan picked off a pass and went coast-to-coast for a left-handed layup, making it a 5-2 game.
The Falcons scored the final four points of the quarter to lead 6-5, and opened the second quarter on an 8-2 run to grow the advantage to 15-7 with 4:17 left in the half. The Eagles went scoreless for six minutes over that stretch.
Bow led 14-10 at halftime.
The Flacons got the lead up 10 points in the third quarter, but Sydnie Chin hit a three-pointer and Kaley Goodhart followed with an old-fashioned three-point play (a basket and a free throw) to close within four points, 24-20 late in the third quarter.
Bow was able to put the game away in the fourth frame from the charity stripe. The Falcons went 20-27 from the foul line on the night while Kennett was 7-12.
“They made two more baskets than us and did most of their damage with free throws,” said Meader. “We just didn’t shoot well from the field. We shot only 21 percent, while we’re usually over 40 percent.”
Goodhart led the Eagles with seven points, Chin and McLellan each added five; Catherine Chick, Hope Elias and Habert Jaques each had two; and Sam Sidoti, one.
On Wednesday, Kennett went to Plymouth and completed a season sweep of the Bobcats (3-13) with a 46-19 victory.
“Our defense was really good,” Meader said.
Kennett led 18-3 after the fifth quarter and 33-5 at halftime.
“We didn’t take a lot of shots but were very patient on offense,” said Meader. “We had a high percentage of assists on our field goals. The girls were giving up the good shot for the great shot.”
Goodhart led all scorers with a career-high 25 points.
“KG had 19 in the first half,” Meader said. “She’s been playing really well. She’s working on becoming our point guard but it’s not affecting her scoring.”
Elias added nine points; Sidoti, six; Chick, four; and Lagan Tatarczuk, two.
“Plymouth played a one-two-tow zone so we had Kaylee (McLellan) in the middle,” Meader said. “She can shoot or draw the defense and make the pass. Sam Sidoti had six points all off beautiful passes from Kaylee. We moved the ball well. Both of Catherine’s baskets came off perfect pick-and-rolls from Hope.”
As of Monday, heading into the last week of the regular season, Kennett sat in eighth at 12-6. Hanover was on top of the table at 15-0, followed by Bow, 14-2; Pembroke, 13-2; Laconia, 14-3; Merrimack Valley, 12-3; Lebanon, 11-4; and Hollis-Brookline, 10-4.
“I think we’re probably going to finish eighth,” Meader said.
That would get Kennett at home playoff game on Feb. 9. against the No. 9 seeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.