FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy football team ran into the iron of the league on Friday night and fell 48-0 to undefeated Leavitt in Turner, Maine. The loss, however, did not derail the Raiders in their bid to host a Class C quarterfinal playoff game.
Fryeburg, the No. 3 seed, is scheduled to host No. 6 Gardiner on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
The Raiders (5-3) beat the Tigers (3-5) 24-6 in Gardiner, Maine, on Oct. 2.
On Friday, the Leavitt Hornets took a page out of the Fryeburg playbook in defeating the Raiders. FA has used a strong defense and a dominant offensive line in recent wins over Westbrook, York and Nakomis. It was just that formula that propelled the Hornets to victory.
After a scoreless first quarter, Leavitt (6-0) put 16 points up in each of the ensuing periods to pull away for the win.
The Leavitt defense forced three and outs on the Raiders, coupled with a snap over the head of the Fryeburg punter on the first possession of the second half. A razzle-dazzle reverse flip back to the quarterback 19-yard pass for a touchdown was what followed, with the Raiders inability to move the ball on their next possession, after three downs and out once again.
The Hornets found their ground game and put the ball in the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown run by Blane Shaw. The run sealed the victory as Fryeburg did not have an answer to the two early second-half scores.
These are two very well-coached teams both with excellent players. They are the best in Class C.
In the first meeting with Gardiner, Job Fox returned an interception for a game-turning touchdown, which then led to Gunnar Saunders and Hayden Fox running for fourth-quarter TDs to beat the Tigers
“I think our defense made the difference,” Coach David Turner shared with the media following the win. “We felt like we were going to get some things in the second half, but pinning them deep and getting that pick-six kind of got things going. And our defense just played really well the whole night.”
Seniors on this year’s team include Charles Campbell, Danny Darby, Tyler Day, Job Fox, Bobby Hallam, Alex Joubert, Liam Quinn, Javier Villarevia, Zach Villarevia, Mason Whitaker and Jackson Witchley.
