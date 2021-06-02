By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — Emelia DeSanctis was forced to sit out of Tuesday's game with Oxford Hills for medical reasons, forcing the Fryeburg Academy girls’ softball team (10-3) to play without its star pitcher. Oxford Hills (13-2) took full advantage of the shorthanded Raiders’ lineup by jumping on reserve pitcher Camden Jones for 15 runs in the first inning in a run-rule shortened game finishing 21-5 in 5 innings.
The big blow for the Vikings was a three-run home run by Haliegh Sawyer in the first. The Raiders settled down on both defense, and in the circle but were unable to answer the Oxford Hills outburst until the seventh inning when they strung some hits together to score five runs.
Brooke Emery, who has come to life at the plate, had two hits for Fryeburg.
The Raiders closed the book on the regular season by hosting North Yarmouth Academy on Wednesday afternoon. Results were not known as of press time.
Last week, Fryeburg took care of business against St. Dominic (3-7), beating the Saints 14-2 in five innings on May 25.
This game was exactly why Maine high school softball has a run-rule in place. The Fryeburg hitters didn’t see a pitch they did not like from the St. Doms. pitcher. Katy McIntyre led the way with two home runs — that’s five homers in the last six games. Katy has always been an All-State centerfielder, and now her power at the plate makes her a great choice for Gatorade Player of the Year.
Morgan Fusco, Ella Bruno and Camden Jones also hit home runs in the win. Fusco is another great choice for Gatorade Player of the Year.
As for Jones, those watching know she has above-average power, however, she usually gets on top of the ball, which means she drives scud missiles into the gaps. In this game, she adjusted her launch angle, and hit one high, far and gone.
Bruno and McIntyre drove in four runs apiece.
DeSanctis got the win in the circle, while the Raiders played errorless ball behind her.
Fryeburg topped Yarmouth 11-2 on May 24. The Raiders took advantage of several hit by pitches thrown by the nervous Yarmouth pitcher.
FA cashed in with Fusco belting a home run and continues to swing a white-hot bat.
The Raiders continued to play long ball with McIntyre slugging a three-run homer. The Skipper Fred Apt is impressed with the offense saying that it is way ahead of where he thought it would be.
