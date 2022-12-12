Raider junior Bryce Richardson is bumped on the head by Eagle senior Alex Clark, during the basketball scrimmage between Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High School at the Ada Cram Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 6. The Raiders won the game 46-24.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — Opening night for a high school basketball coach can be stressful. Preseason practices must be time used wisely. Coaches rely on their experience to plan practices in such a way as to prepare their team for as many situations as possible. Athletes out for the team have more than likely played on an outdoor sports team during the fall season, meaning they have to train their respiratory systems to exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide indoors, which is a big adjustment.
Coaches have to decide how much time to spend on conditioning as part of their team’s preparation. They often count on drills that allow for basketball-specific training along with a conditioning component to utilize the time they have most effectively.
Coach Dan Thomas has figured out an effective plan for his Raiders as was evident in the season-opening victory over perennial playoff opponent Greely at home last Friday night. Fryeburg won the contest 54-49.
The Raiders led 14-7 in the opening quarter, and the game was back and forth throughout but the FA defense kept the Rangers off-balance all night.
Coach Thomas said a balanced attack by the home team was the difference in this contest. Cam Johnson buried two big three-pointers in the first quarter to spark the Raiders. Austin Warren came off the bench to provide some valuable minutes while pitching in on the scoreboard with two very big shots. Lorenzo Cantana Vallermano made a big contribution holding Greely’s top scorer in check for most of the game. Even so, the Rangers were able to cut the lead to five points at the half.
Fryeburg came out strong in the third frame to grow the lead to eight heading into the fourth period.
“The General” — point guard Gunnar Saunders — finished with 15 points, nine big rebounds and four steals in the win. Joao Orlando was huge in his Wadsworth debut with nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Raiders stretched the lead to 11 with 4 minutes to play. Much to the delight of the near-capacity crowd who Thomas mentioned was behind the Raiders the entire evening.
Now all the attention will turn to good practices before the Raiders travel to Westbrook, Maine for what promises to be another tough contest with the Westbrook Blue Blazes on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Westbrook also tasted opening night success with a 62-47 victory on the road over Brunswick on Friday night. Quincy Seavey scored 25 points, including six 3-pointers to Blue Blazes past the Dragons.
Remember, the Raiders defeated Westbrook on a sunny day in Westbrook in overtime in football this fall. There are no easy games on this schedule so the Raiders will have to fight hard right down to the final buzzer once again.
