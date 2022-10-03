CONWAY — In a playoff-like atmosphere, the Kennett High field hockey proved it is going to be tough to beat come tournament time on Friday when the No. 4 ranked Eagles topped No. 3 Portsmouth 3-1 at Centola Field before a large, vocal home crowd.

The win vaulted KHS to third in the Division II standings — a spot it hopes to maintain with just four regular season matches left on the schedule. The top three teams earn first-round byes in the tournament.

