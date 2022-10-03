CONWAY — In a playoff-like atmosphere, the Kennett High field hockey proved it is going to be tough to beat come tournament time on Friday when the No. 4 ranked Eagles topped No. 3 Portsmouth 3-1 at Centola Field before a large, vocal home crowd.
The win vaulted KHS to third in the Division II standings — a spot it hopes to maintain with just four regular season matches left on the schedule. The top three teams earn first-round byes in the tournament.
The Eagles are 8-2 on the fall, but Friday’s victory was the best of the bunch so far. Minus two key starters — Leah Alkalay and Allie Hussey — KHS had a little shorter bench than usual, but the hometown flock played stellar defense shutting down the top-scoring offense in the division.
“Everyone played so well,” said Amanda Werner, Eagles’ head coach. “It was a total team effort. I’m so proud of how the girls competed.”
She added: “We were missing Allie and Leah but two freshmen — Raegan Armstrong and Emma Dziedzic stepped up and played great. The whole team came out ready to go and put us in a great position to win.”
Kennett carried the play in the first half and was rewarded for its efforts. The Eagles took the lead with 5:41 left in the first quarter when senior captain Vivian Rober-Carpenter took a pass from fellow senior and captain Tessa Capozzoli, who was all over the field all afternoon, and deposited it into the back of the cage from close range.
The Eagles doubled their pleasure in the second quarter with Rober-Carpenter finding pay dirt one again with 8:45 left in the fifth half.
“Vivian killed it all game,” Werner said, smiling.
Kennett led 2-0 at the intermission and held the Clippers without a shot on goal for the first 30 minutes. KHS defenders Nora Goodman, captain Remi Snowdon, captain Ava Gaudette and Eliana Newton wrapped a blanket around the Portsmouth forwards and were equal to every challenge that came their way. Plus, All-State goalie Madison Walcott was behind them and had her game face on from the outset.
Portsmouth is too good of a team to keep bottled up for an entire match, and the girls from the seacoast opened the second half with a pep in their step. The Clippers scored 47 seconds into the third frame to make it a 2-1 game.
Kennett never got rattled and continued to carry play with Sophia Hanson, Capozzoli and Georgia Coleman creating scoring chances for the hosts. With 3:37 left in the third quarter, Coleman restored the two-goal cushion with a well-placed shot.
The fourth quarter saw the Clippers throw everything they had at the Eagles, but KHS handled it and got the win their thoroughly deserved.
“Everybody stepped up, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Werner said.
Kennett is scheduled to host Berlin (5-4 in Division III) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Mountaineers beat the Eagles 3-2 in overtime in Berlin on Sept. 13.
Kennett won’t have a lot of time to recover after facing the Mounties as the team is scheduled to travel to Milford (1-9-1) on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
This season, for every goal the Eagles score, the team is donating funds to cancer research. The girls are also wearing different headbands to recognize different forms of cancer. On Friday, they wore green to honor lymphoma cancer survivors. KHS has raised more than $400 for cancer research thus far this season.
