CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team held host Moultonborough Academy scoreless in the second quarter on Thursday night in Moultonborough to open up a 35-11 lead at the half en route to a comfortable 61-22 victory.
The win lifted the Eagles to 2-2 on the season in Division II, while the Panthers fell to 2-2 in Division IV.
It was the second game in three days between the two teams, with Kennett winning the first meeting 59-30 in Conway last Monday.
KHS was back on the hardwood at the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday night hosting Belmont, which was making its season-debut after going remote for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results were not known as of press time.
Before tipoff, the Eagles held their Senior Night celebration, recognizing Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Mariah Parker, Sierra Parsons and Maddie Stewart for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
“Monday night we celebrate this special group of seniors,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, shared on Facebook. “Our program is respected around the state and these five young ladies are a big reason why. Congrats ladies on four fun years that I will always remember!”
Just as it did in the first meeting with Moultonborough Academy, Kennett got off to a slow start.
“We got down 8-4 or 10-4 in the first quarter, and I was just left scratching my head,” Meader said, laughing. “We’ve been starting slow for whatever reason but when we switched to full-court man-to-man (defense), that really seemed to get us going.”
Kennett closed the quarter on an 11-1 run to lead 15-11 after the opening 8 minutes of play. The girls from Conway built on that momentum in the second period, holding the Panthers scoreless, while extending the lead to 35-11 at the intermission.
Nine of the 10 Eagles found their way into the scorebook on the night. Stewart led the hometown flock with 14 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Shaw netted 12 points to go with five steals. Cummings had a solid all-around game with eight points, six rebounds and five steals.
Parker added seven points; Catherine Chick, six; Kaylee McLellan, four (four steals, too); Sam Sidoti, four (a game-high 11 rebounds); Parsons, four (six rebounds); and Sam Habert, two.
“We did things well but we know we still have a lot of things to work on to become the team we want to be.
Kennett is scheduled to wrap up the week with a trip to Belmont on Thursday for a 5 p.m. contest with the Red Raiders.
Meader admits he doesn’t know a great deal about the Belmont program. The two schools have never met before during the regular season.
“I’m sure they’ll be excited to play,” he said. “We know we have to continue working to get better every day.”
