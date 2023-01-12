KHS Indoor Track - Bernie Livingston and the 4X400 relay team

Coach Bernie Livingston preps the Kennett High girl’s 4X400-meter relay team before taking the track at Plymouth State University on Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PLYMOUTH — Although not technically a home meet, Plymouth State University is the closest meet members of the Kennett High indoor track team will lace up their running shoes this winter. And, while there’s no place like home, the Eagles found the home of the Panthers to their liking on Saturday turning in a host of personal and season-best performances.

“The meet went really well,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We had a good time. We were missing a couple of people due to vacation but the majority of the team was there and we competed well.”

