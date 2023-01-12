PLYMOUTH — Although not technically a home meet, Plymouth State University is the closest meet members of the Kennett High indoor track team will lace up their running shoes this winter. And, while there’s no place like home, the Eagles found the home of the Panthers to their liking on Saturday turning in a host of personal and season-best performances.
“The meet went really well,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We had a good time. We were missing a couple of people due to vacation but the majority of the team was there and we competed well.”
He added: “Plymouth has a very good facility. I like it a lot. With only eight schools competing, the meet went great. The majority of our kids set season or personal bests in at least one event.”
The Kennett girls finished seventh on the day with 10 points. Alvirne took team honors with 84, followed by Sanborn, 43; Timberlane, 42; Merrimack Valley, 34; Goffstown and Mascoma Valley, 24; and Epping, 4.
For the boys, Alvirne was first with 85 points, followed by Timberlane, 47; Merrimack Valley, 45; Sanborn, 28; Mascoma Valley, 26; Goffstown, 24; Epping, 16; and Kennett, 7.
Kennett results for the girls: 55 meters: won by Goffstown senior Maya Thomas in 8:05; Vanessa Van Dyne, 12th, 8.83; Annabelle Light, 20th, 9.11; and Lilly Chisolm, 22nd, 9.32.
In the 300 meters, won by Alvirne junior Petrina Ofori in 46.10, Gabriella Cubero was eighth, 50.63; Van Dyne, 10th, 52.52; and Hannah Kelsch, 15th, 1:02.82.
In the 600 meters, won by Alvirne sophomore Ava Martin in 1:51.91, McKayla Dockham was eighth in 2:08.79.
In the 55-meter hurdles, won by Ofori in 9.83, Stephanie Kendzierski was 13th, 12.27; and Hannah Smith, 14th, 14.33.
In the shot put, won by Alvin junior Alyssa Abbott with a throw of 31’10”, Light was seventh, 24’; and Lillian Hicks, 18th, 15’10”.
“Annabelle and Lillian wanted to try it and they threw well,” said Livingston. “They were both within a foot of their best outdoor throws, which is pretty impressive because they have nowhere to practice at the school.”
In the 4X200-meter relay, won by Alvirne in 1:59.27, Kennett (Light, Kendzierski, Cubero and Dockham) finished fourth in 2:12.10.
In the 4X400-meter relay, won by Alvirne in 4:41.22, Kennett (Hicks, Kelsch, Chisolm and Smith) finished fifth in 6:03.87.
For the boys, in the 55-meter dash, won by Alvirne senior Taishaun Jackson in 7.05, sophomore Logan Troon was Kennett’s top finisher, placing eighth in 7.52. He was followed by Ross Stephens, 13th, 7.70; and Lance Sholik, 29th, 8.93.
In the 300 meters, won by Sanborn’s Shane McKeen in 39.72, Stephens was fourth, 41.34; Devon Glackin, 12th, 43.23; and Sholik, 24th, 52.46.
In the 600 meters, won by Merrimack Valley senior Bishow Thapa in 1:31.01, Mikey Lyons was seventh, 2:12.08.
In the 4X200-meter relay, won by Alvirne in 1:44.16, Kennett (Sholik, Stephens, Lyons and Glackin) finished fifth in 1:56.18.
Kennett is scheduled to return to Plymouth State on Saturday for a 10 a.m. meet.
