CONWAY — It’s hard to imagine there being a more competitive or entertaining holiday hockey tournament than this year’s ninth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament, at the Ham Arena in Conway, which ran Monday through Wednesday.
For the first time since 2017, hosts Kennett High advanced to the championship game. The Eagles are scheduled to host the Dover Green Wave Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
“We’re super excited to be back in the finals,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We’re facing a real tough test in Dover, who is a Division II powerhouse (2-1 on the season in DII). We’ve got to take care of the puck and win the one-on-one battles all over the ice.”
Almost every game through the first two days of play was decided by just one goal, and the largest margin of victory was a highly-competitive 4-1 contest.
Six extremely competitive teams from Div. II and Div. III competed in the tourney again this season: Kennett High, Kingswood Regional High School Knights, the Berlin-Gorham School Mountaineers, Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy Bearcats, Dover and Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills Ice Cats returned to the event after a seven-year absence.
“We’ve seen a ton of super-competitive hockey at the Ham,” said Lane. “This is probably the best tournament of the nine. Every game has gone right down to the wire.”
There were two games on Monday with Berlin-Gorham, the current three-time Division III state champs, topping Kingswood 4-1. Jamison Walsh had two goals and two assists in the win and was named the Celly Hockey Player of the Game in the win.
Game 2 saw Kennett defeat two-time defending tournament champs Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy 4-3 in a barnburner.
“Somersworth-Coe-Brown is very good,” Lane said. “They’re 3-1 in Division II and off to a good start again this winter.”
Kennett (1-2 in Division III) outshot the Bearcats 12-2 in the first period and 12-4 in the second frame, yet fell behind early in the second period. The hometown flock responded with three goals late in the second period including a buzzer-beater. Senior Sam Seavey lit the lamp with a power play goal from Noah Dyak and Robbie Murphy and Gabe Shaw gave the Eagles the lead off a nice forecheck by teammates Patrick Laughland and Nolan Proulx. With seconds ticking down, Seavey scored at the buzzer off a feed from Jack Robinson, making it 3-1 Kennett.
In the third period, the Bearcats battled back to knot the contest at 3-3, but the Eagles scored the final goal with 50 seconds to play. Deyak won a draw and got the puck back to Murphy, who rifled a shot toward the net that Seavey redirected home to complete his hat trick. Seavey was chosen as the Celly Hockey Player of the Game.
On Tuesday, in Game 3, Dover and Kingswood played to a 1-1 draw. Wyatt Brown was sensational in goal for the Knights, making 32 saves.
In Game 4, Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills beat Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood 3-2 with senior Owen Galligan scoring the game-winning goal. The win was the first for the Ice Cats in the Peter Hall Christmas Tournament. They had been 0-4 before that.
In Game 5, Dover handed Berlin-Gorham its first loss of the season in a 3-2 contest. Logan Delisle had a goal and an assist in the win for the Green Wave.
In Game 6, Kennett topped Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills 5-3.
“It’s been really nice to have the Ice Cats back in the building,” Lane said. “We had a great game with them.”
Kennett jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Murphy and Seavey (power play strike), but the Ice Cats cut the deficit in half late in the period with a Kaden Neureuther goal. Murphy restored Kennett’s two-goal cushion late in the opening period with the team’s second power-play goal.
The Ice Cats tied the contest in the third period on goals by Neil Heath and Connor Richard.
With just under seven minutes to play in regulation time, Kennett took the lead for good when Seavey tucked the puck home after a scramble in front of the net.
Seavey completed his second straight hat trick with 22 seconds to play when he scored an empty net goal to seal the win.
Murphy was named the Celly Hockey Player of the Game in the win.
Lane said goalie Zach Moore was solid between the pipes for the Eagles and is pleased with the continued play of defensemen Murphy, Austin and David Silvia, Sawyer Hussey and Connor Wiggin.
“Our team defense has been very good,” he said.
In consolation round play on Wednesday, Somersworth-Coe Brown met Kingswood; while in the third-place game, the Ice Cats and Berlin-Gorham took the ice. Results were not known as of press time.
