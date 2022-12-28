CONWAY — It’s hard to imagine there being a more competitive or entertaining holiday hockey tournament than this year’s ninth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament, at the Ham Arena in Conway, which ran Monday through Wednesday.

For the first time since 2017, hosts Kennett High advanced to the championship game. The Eagles are scheduled to host the Dover Green Wave Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.