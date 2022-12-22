Kennett High junior Sam Sidoti dives for the ball, sandwiched by Berlin junior Madison Cusson (left) and senior Alexa Goulet (right) in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Wednesday night. The Eagles won 54-18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Isabelle Brown readies for a shot on net at the Kennett High School girls basketball game against Berlin on Dec. 21. The Eagles dominated the match to win 54-18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Catherine Chick jumps for a shot at the Kennett High School girls basketball game against Berlin on Dec. 21. The Eagles dominated 54-18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The adage is that defense wins championships, and there may not be a better defensive squad at the moment than the Kennett High girls’ basketball team. The Eagles sank their defensive talons into visiting Berlin at the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Wednesday night, forcing a slew of turnovers en route to a 54-18 victory.
The win lifted Kennett to 3-0 on the season in Division II play. The Eagles have outscored their three opponents (Kingswood, Derryfield and Berlin) 171-59.
“Our defense was unbelievable,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “It was just smothering, particularly in the first quarter. It’s so much fun to watch.”
He added: “Most teams like to score, and these girls do, too, but they take just as much pride in playing good team defense. Everyone is talking and moving — defense is just so important to them. They’re a fun group to coach."
Berlin (2-3 in Division III) tried to slow the ball game down but was unable to match KHS on the offensive end.
“Berlin, to its credit, plays good defense,” Meader said. “They tried to control the clock and held us to just under 40 percent shooting (from the floor).”
Kennett broke the game open early, sprinting out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter. The Eagles extended the lead to 27-6 at halftime.
The hosts went on a 13-0 run to open the third quarter, which moved the game into running time (due to the 30-point mercy rule) in the fourth frame.
Senior Kaylee McLellan had a solid all-around game for the Eagles. She finished with a game-high 16 points to go along with eight assists, seven steals and three rebounds.
Kaley Goodhart added 14 points, Sydnie Chin had eight; Catherine Chick, five; Sam Sidoti, five; Izzy Brown, two; Marissa Caputo, two; and Abi Hynes, two.
Chick also pulled down six rebounds, while Sidoti grabbed five; Hope Elias and Chin both had three. Elias also had six steals in the win.
For Berlin, sophomore Lily Brungot and juniors Montana Manfredi and Lena Caouette all had four points to pace the Mountaineers, while Lily Kelley, Alexa Goblet and Madison Cusson each netted two points.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Penacook to play Merrimack Valley (1-1) in its final game before the holiday break on Friday at 4 p.m. (the game was moved up from 6:30 p.m. due to Winter Storm Elliott).
MV is coming off a 51-37 victory over Coe-Brown Northwood Academy (0-2) in Northwood on Tuesday.
“The Pride are always pretty good,” Meader said. “They’re very well coached. From what little I’ve been able to see of them on film, they like to press.”
The host Pride narrowly edged the girls from Conway 47-46 early last season.
“We’re well aware of that,” Meader said. “We owe them after last year. Hopefully, we go and play well and go into the break 4-0.”
Berlin is scheduled back in action on Jan. 3, with a trip to Whitefield to play White Mountains Regional (1-2 in Division III) at 6:30 p.m.
