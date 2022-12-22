CONWAY — The adage is that defense wins championships, and there may not be a better defensive squad at the moment than the Kennett High girls’ basketball team. The Eagles sank their defensive talons into visiting Berlin at the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Wednesday night, forcing a slew of turnovers en route to a 54-18 victory.

The win lifted Kennett to 3-0 on the season in Division II play. The Eagles have outscored their three opponents (Kingswood, Derryfield and Berlin) 171-59.

