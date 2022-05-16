CONWAY — With a third of the season remaining, the Kennett High baseball team is hoping to put together a large push to try to secure a playoff spot. The hometown nine knows it has some work to do.
The Eagles, marred in a seven-game losing skid, slipped to 2-9 on the season in Division II following two road setbacks last week. KHS fell 7-1 at Lebanon (4-6) on Wednesday and 8-2 in Whitefield to White Mountains Regional (11-0 in Division III) on Friday.
“Everyone has kind of fallen off the table at the plate at the same time,” Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone on Monday. “We only had four hits against White Mountains and none of those left the infield.”
The Eagles were facing N.H. Player of the Year Tyler Hicks. Hicks, who has signed to play Division I collegiate baseball for the University of Maine in Orono, came into Friday’s game against the boys from Conway having allowed just five hits and one earned run over his last 15 innings.
“He’s very good,” said McAllister. “He sits around 88-90 mph with his fastball and he has good off-speed stuff. We went into the game with the mindset that we had nothing to lose and we competed well. It was a 3-1 game going into the bottom of the fifth.”
Defensive woes hurt Kennett, which allowed five unearned runs on the afternoon. The Spartans started the bottom of the fifth inning by reaching on an error. Hicks followed with a long home run to break the contest open.
“We had an error at second that should have been the last out of the inning but we ended up giving up three more runs,” McAllister said. “We’re just making a lot of physical mistakes in the field and not making good throws across the diamond.”
To sharpen up the defense, McAllister and his fellow coaches have changed up the practice routine.
“We have people pressing and thinking too much,” he said. “Baseball is meant to be fun and we need to get back to enjoying the game. … I like problem-solving — what do we do to get these guys out of a funk?”
KHS left the bases loaded in the first and sixth innings and had multiple baserunners on in the third and fourth innings, but Hicks buckled down and got out of those jams.
Kennett is scheduled to return 10 players to next year’s team.
“The future for us is looking really good,” said McAllister, “but at the same time, we’re trying to compete, win and chase a playoff spot. If we can go 4-2 in these last six, that would give us a shot of making the tournament.”
He added: “This team reminds me a lot of the 2017 team where we had a bunch of freshmen and went 2-16, but two years later, we made it to the Final Four.”
On a positive note, McAllister praised freshman pitcher Matt Charrette, who started on the mound against White Mountains.
“Matt has a good curveball and a changeup,” he said. “I had him pitch backward. When he would typically throw his fastball, we had him throw his curve and when they were expecting his curve, he threw his fastball. He did a nice job of keeping the (Spartans) off-balanced.”
Kennett was scheduled to host Bow (10-3) on Monday but that game was postponed due to the weather and moved to Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Eagles are slated to host Hanover (8-3) on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and close out the week entertaining Sanborn (2-9) on Friday (4 p.m.).
