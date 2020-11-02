CONWAY — There’s no place like home.
The Kennett High field hockey team capped off an undefeated season in style by winning the school’s second state championship in the sport on Sunday with a thrilling 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Souhegan at Centola Field. Senior Kathryn Hawkes scored both KHS goals with successful penalty stroke conversions in each half to make it the Eagles’ Day on Eagles’ Way.
“You guys played out of your minds,” Coach Cassie Daley told her team just seconds after the horn sounded. “This was it, you so deserved this. We went from winning the play-in (game) to winning the whole frigging thing.”
Members of this year’s state championship squad are seniors Tatum Brett, Mckenzie Carr, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Amber Grant, Kathryn Hawkes, Elizabeth Koroski and Maddie Stewart; juniors Molly Arnold, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Taylor Gaudette and Lily Orth; sophomore Tessa Capozzoli; and freshmen Ava Gaudette, Eliza Graustein, Allie Hussey and Madison Walcott.
The championship came 10 years and a day after Kennett won its first title. The Eagles defeated Bow 3-1 in Bedford on October 31, 2010.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with field hockey this fall due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Despite being one of only two undefeated teams in Division II (along with Souhegan), Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood, Hanover and Lebanon were placed in Region 3. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams. As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed, the lowest possible number.
The Eagles (12-0) beat Plymouth 3-2 on the road in overtime; then beat Kingswood 2-0 in Wolfeboro; topped Hanover 4-0 in Hanover to win Region 3 and reach the Final 4. The winner of Region 2, Merrimack Valley, was matched up against the winner of Region 3, Kennett, and the home was determined by blind draw, and won 2-0 on Thursday in the rain.
Souhegan (14-1) crushed Oyster River in Durham on in the other semifinal to reach the title game.
The hosts for the finals was determined by a random draw, with the Eagles getting the good fortune. Centola Field was transformed into the Eagles’ nest with signs photos and large banners, including ones which read, “Earned, not given;” “Leave it on the field — no regrets;” and “One Heart, one soul, one team, one goal.”
In matchup of 11-0 teams, it was the girl from Amherst who carried the play early on, but the Kennett defense anchored by co-captain Chandler in the middle with Grant and Ava Gaudette on the flanks and Walcott in goal, weathered the storm.
They're a very good team,” Daley said. “They're very good team. And you know, like I said to the girls, when we got the draw of everything, and we had to play the play in game. We had to play every single game to get here and I said it'll be that much sweeter when we went win the championship. We won the championship, which is awesome. I'm so stoked.”
She added: “I’m so proud of them. They work their butts off. …Our defense was just outstanding. Like every aspect of it, every single one of them was outstanding. The whole season, not just today, but they've kept us in the game for a lot of games. And they just played flawless today.”
Kennett settled into the game after a scoreless first quarter and took the lead for good with 12:40 left in the second quarter. The hometown flock was awarded a penalty stroke.
“It was an opportunity for the girls because there's was a two v. one,” Daley explained the penalty stroke call. “And, so it's an opportunity for the our girls to score and the (Souhegan player) deliberately did a foul. It depends on the referee — it could be a stroke, it could be a corner, but because of how deliberate it was, they called for the penalty stroke.”
It was Kennett’s first penalty stroke of the season.
“We don’t even practice stroke,” Daley said, laughing. “Was like Kathryn go and take it.”
“I guess it turned out well,” Hawkes said of her coach’s decision.
Hawkes picked her spot and fired a low, hard shot past goalie Annie Raduazzo, who made a nice attempt to stop it.
“I knew it was going to be on the right side. I didn't know the level of height or anything.”
She added: “Honestly, I don't think that I would have been able to make them make the shots without (the support of her teammates) because they had they were behind me the whole way.”
Hawkes was immediately swarmed by her teammates.
Souhegan which had outscored its opponents 37-3 while going 11-0 in the regular season and 11-1 in three playoffs games, was behind for the first time this fall.
The Sabers looked to draw level before the break collecting two penalty corners at 4:52 and 4:01 left the opening half. Senior Georgia Craven got off a shot on the second corner, but the KHS defense blocked it. Souhegan had 11 penalty corners in the match, while Kennett had three, all in the final six minutes of the contest.
The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime.
“I told the girls they deserve this, no matter what happens,” Daley said.
Kennett opened the third quarter on the attack but the Sabers were strong in the defensive third.
Souhegan’s best scoring chance came with 7:07 to play in the period. The Sabers earned back-to-back penalty corners, and on the second one from the left end line the ball was played to senior forward Juliette Rafuse, who lofted a shot on goal that caromed off the crossbar of the goal cage out of play.
Daley fired her troops up heading into the fourth quarter.
“I told the girls you will never get this opportunity again to host a championship game on this field and say that you are championship team that won on your own field. This will never happen again.”
The Eagles played their best quarter of hockey in the final 15 minutes, earning their first penalty corner with 6:10 to play followed by one at 5:33 and 4:57 behind strong play up front from Hawkes, Cummings Capozzoli, Taylor Gaudette, Carr and Koroski.
It was the third corner where the hometown flock created havoc in front of the Souhegan goal, earning another penalty stroke with 4:42 left. Senior co-captain Stewart, less than a year removed from major knee surgery and was all over the field, got the penalty corner pass from Hawkes, fired on goal, a scramble ensued and as the Eagles tried to ram the ball into the cage a Saber fell on the ball stopping it with her body.
Hawkes was called upon and calming fired a shot to the right corner of the net about a foot off the ground, making it 2-0.
With 27 seconds to play, Daley and Assistant Coach Meghan Breton realized they were about to win the championship, gave each other a quick hug.
“It hasn't set in,” Daley said of the win. “I honestly am lost for words. Honestly, this team has been about hard work and dedication.”
As the final horn sounded, the Eagles flew to celebrate with Wolcott, who remarkably posted her fourth straight shutout in five career varsity starts, all playoff games.
“She was our JV goalie,” Daley said, smiling. “And she came up for playoffs, and then in practice, I was like, ‘What the heck, where did this come from?’ And she she's been just a monster, like, so aggressive. You wouldn't think that she's a freshman. She’d never played field hockey in her life until now. September 8 was her first day of playing field hockey.”
The Eagles received championship medals and posed for lots of photos.
“We didn’t know if we were going to have a season,” Chandler said. “We didn't start until Sept. 8, so we didn't have a real preseason. We just had a couple days before our first game.”
She added: “I think all my four years of high school there's always been like, a good group of seniors, but I've been playing with these people since like, third grade. It's been a long time coming and we used to joke about it in middle school when we were all in eighth grade. We're like, we're gonna play the same group of girls when were seniors in high school guys, so we go undefeated and it just happened.”
The Eagles were honored with a victory parade through North Conway with police and fire escorts.
“The girls loved the parade,” Daley said. “It was so great to see so many people out to cheer them on.”
