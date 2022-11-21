CONWAY — The Kennett High School Athletic Department held its annual Fall Sports Awards last Tuesday, Nov. 15 before a good-sized crowd in the Loynd Auditorium. This was the first time since COVID-19 that the ceremony was open to all.
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver served as master of ceremony for the evening, overseeing the presentation of major team awards.
This year's athletic awards are:
In cross-country running, Coach Bernie Livingston presented the Cross-Country Award for boys to senior Ben Biche and to Kaylee McLellan for the girls.
The cross-country award "is presented each year to the member of each team who both on the field and in the school best demonstrates the qualities of loyalty to Kennett High School, citizenship and sportsmanship — both as a follower and as a leader."
In field hockey, Junior Varsity Coach Christine Coffield, subbing for an under the weather Coach Amanda Werner presented the John Marsden Award to senior Leah Alkalay and the Deryl Fleming Award to senior Tessa Capozzoli.
The Marsden Award "is presented to a senior, a player who demonstrates good sportsmanship and a positive attitude. This athlete is also very coachable, works hard, and is a committed member of the team."
The Deryl Fleming Award "is presented to the field hockey player that demonstrates true commitment, dedication and love for the game of field hockey."
Coach Scott Stearns presented the Sam Fuller Award for football, which is the school’s oldest individual athletic award, to senior Kyle Stearns, his son, a rare two-year team captain.
The Sam Fuller Award is "given annually to a senior member of the football team, someone with great character and has displayed strong leadership skills, someone who has placed the needs of others and the team in front of their own, a truly unselfish player."
In golf, Coach Ed Bradley presented the Golf Award to senior Ben Dougherty.
The golf award "is presented to that player who demonstrates those intangibles that are part of the game; honesty, integrity, and character. Also, that player who demonstrates that team comes before the individual in a sport where you usually play for yourself."
In mountain biking, Coach Chris Darling presented the Golden Spoke Award to freshman Josie MacDonald.
The mountain bike award "goes to a deserving student-athlete who has participated in three or more seasons, has excellent character and attitude toward the sport and volunteer efforts to support the team in local events."
In boys soccer, Coaches Kevin Lebel and Brian Sawyer presented the Soccer Award to senior Willem Badger.
The Kennett Boys Soccer Award "is given to a player who from the first day of training to the last game has shown a consistent and always improving level of commitment to the team. He has proven to be a leader during training and during games."
In girls soccer, Weaver subbed in for Coach Ronald Krieger to present the Suzy Engler Award to senior Marissa Caputo, who earned 62 caps over her four-year career, never missing a match.
The Suzy Engler Award for girls' soccer "is given to a player who is dedicated to the team, shows a love of the game, enthusiasm for the sport, good sportsmanship both on and off the field and holds herself as a good leader."
In volleyball, Coach Craig Bartolomei presented the Soaring Like an Eagle Volleyball Award to senior Lagan Tatarczuk.
The volleyball award "goes to an individual who shows great improvement and skill throughout the season. Has a positive spirit and ability to motivate her teammates and is an asset on and off the court."
All other fall athletes will received their certificates and varsity letters in separate meetings following the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.