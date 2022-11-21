CONWAY — The Kennett High School Athletic Department held its annual Fall Sports Awards last Tuesday, Nov. 15 before a good-sized crowd in the Loynd Auditorium. This was the first time since COVID-19 that the ceremony was open to all.

Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver served as master of ceremony for the evening, overseeing the presentation of major team awards.

