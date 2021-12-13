CONWAY — Young, but talented and with a world of potential is the best way to describe the 2021-22 Kennett High hockey team. There is a record 23 boys out for the team this year including a whopping 15 freshmen.
While it might take a little while for the Eagles to gel, they’ll face two of the top teams in Division III right out of the gate. Wednesday, KHS is scheduled to travel to Notre Dame Arena to play two-time state champions Berlin at 6 p.m.
Kennett is slated to wrap up the week, on Saturday (4:20 p.m.) on the road at Hollis-Brookline, last year’s state runners-up.
“We’re going to be tested right off the bat,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “Both have a lot of talent back this winter.”
KHS is an incredible 195-71-8 in Lane's first 14 seasons as head coach, and that now includes winning five state championships, making nine finals appearances and 11 Frozen Four appearances over that span.
Lane has all three of his assistants back on the bench — Justin Frechette (13th season) working with the defense and Mike Deyak (10th season) with the goalies and Dan Lucchetti (fourth season) working with the forwards.
“I’m lucky to have such fantastic coaches to work with. We have high expectations for these guys.”
The Kennett coaching staff has its largest and youngest team ever. There are 23 boys out for the team including a record 15 freshmen along with four sophomores, three juniors and one senior.
Members of this year’s team include senior Colby Olivier; juniors Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey; sophomores James Dumas, Killian MacPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy; and freshmen Danya Clifford, Noah Deyak, Cam Fusco, Spencer Glackin, Sawyer Hussey, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Tanner Smith, Devan Tate, Richie Vargus, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley.
Last year, Kennett posted an 8-3-1 record in an abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles reached the Frozen Four and came oh-so-close to playing for the state championship, falling 1-0 with a thin bench to Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield in the semifinals at Everett Arena in Concord last March.
The Eagles lost four seniors — Matt Cormier, Colby Hall, Brady Shaw and All-State, First-Team, goalie Bryson Wrobleski, who is playing for the Maine Moose (a Tier III Junior "A" ice hockey team in Hallowell, Maine) this season — to graduation last June.
Kennett opened its preseason on Nov. 29 and has packed a ton of exhibition play into its schedule. The Eagles went 1-3 in four 25-minute games at the annual Dover Jamboree on Dec. 4. They fell 2-1 to Scarborough, Maine; beat Spaulding 2-0; lost 3-0 to Portsmouth, and fell 4-1 to Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield.
KHS also lost 5-3 in an exhibition game against Winnacunnet at Ham Ice Arena last Wednesday.
The Eagles wrapped up the preseason by hosting their annual KHS Jamboree at the Ham on Saturday. Kennett and Kearsarge-Plymouth played to a 1-1 draw, followed by a 1-0 win over Sanborn-Epping and wrapped up against rival Kingswood (from Division II), playing to a scoreless tie.
The jamboree went great,” Lane said as eight schools took part in seven hours of nonstop hockey. “We won one and tied two, and we played pretty well. I’m happy with the steps we've taken so far.”
Olivier, who lettered his first three seasons, has been named the team captain. He is being counted on to anchor the blue line on defense and for his senior leadership.
“Colby has been a mainstay for four years,” said Lane. “There’s no one I trust more to come out of a corner battle with the puck than him.”
Olivier will be joined on defense by Murphy, Silvia, Hussey, Witchley and Seavey, who is also expected to see action at forward.
The Eagles will count on a pair of underclassmen in goal in Moore and Smith.
“Both are getting better every day working with Coach Deyak,” Lane said.
Lane said the Eagles plan to skate at least three lines this winter.
“We want to use our depth and have everyone able to contribute,” he said. “Right now, we’re still juggling lines around, making a few tweaks here and there. We’ve found a few combinations that we like.”
Lane likes the way the team is coming along.
“We’ve taken steps every day,” he said. “The effort from everyone has been good. We’re young, but throwing a lot at them. They’re continuing to take steps in the right direction. One thing I really like, is we’ve got guys who are willing to work.”
The goal remains the same for the Eagles, keep getting better and be playing their best hockey at the end of the season. Get into the playoffs and then take things one game at a time.
“We loaded the preseason with a lot of hardy competition,” Lane said. “We’re got to keep getting better every day. We’re young and are going to make mistakes, but hopefully, we’ll learn from them.”
This season, with the COVID pandemic still here, the team will be following certain protocols. Masks are not required when on the ice but are for coaches and players on the bench. Each player is allowed four family members to attend games, but they must be masked at all times.
Kennett’s home-opener is Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Laconia-Winnisquam-Interlakes at 6:30 p.m.
Kennett will again host the annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament during its holiday break (Dec. 26-28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.