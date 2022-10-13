KHS cross-country seniors

The Kennett High cross-country team captains (from left) Lauren Violette, McKayla Dockham, Assistant Coach Eileen Livingston, Ben Biceh, Coach Bernie Livingston, Kaylee McLellan and Mara Taylor have enjoyed this season. Seniors have been “terrific leaders,” according to Coach Livingston. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

PLYMOUTH — The Kennett High cross-country running teams are heading down the stretch on the 2022 season. The Eagles, who raced in Plymouth last Friday, are scheduled to close the book on the regular season this Saturday (10:30 a.m.) when they make the trek to Wolfeboro to run in the annual Kingwood Invitational.

The hometown flock turned in several strong performances at the annual Plymouth Invitational. The KHS girls placed third out of five scoring teams, while the Kennett boys were fourth out of nine scoring schools.

