The Kennett High cross-country team captains (from left) Lauren Violette, McKayla Dockham, Assistant Coach Eileen Livingston, Ben Biceh, Coach Bernie Livingston, Kaylee McLellan and Mara Taylor have enjoyed this season. Seniors have been “terrific leaders,” according to Coach Livingston. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
PLYMOUTH — The Kennett High cross-country running teams are heading down the stretch on the 2022 season. The Eagles, who raced in Plymouth last Friday, are scheduled to close the book on the regular season this Saturday (10:30 a.m.) when they make the trek to Wolfeboro to run in the annual Kingwood Invitational.
The hometown flock turned in several strong performances at the annual Plymouth Invitational. The KHS girls placed third out of five scoring teams, while the Kennett boys were fourth out of nine scoring schools.
“It was a good day,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We’re still not quite 100 percent. We’ve been dealing with the flu that’s been going around, plus it was (Fryeburg) Fair Week, which is always a distraction.”
He added: “I like the course in Plymouth. They changed it up a little and actually made it better I think. It’s hilly but also has some flat spots. It’s also faster than you would think.”
With the Division II State Championships just over two weeks away (Oct. 29 at Derryfield Park in Manchester), Livingston’s harriers treated Friday’s meet as “a hard truing run.”
“It’s hard to get up for a meet every week,” Livingston explained. “I think the team had gotten so up for the Kennett Invitational (on Oct. 8), that they were due to be a little drained (physically and emotionally).”
The KHS girls finished third overall behind Plymouth and Kearsarge. The host Bobcats won the meet with 44 points. Kearsarge was second with 66 points, followed by Kennett, 70; Merrimack Valley, 81; and Lebanon, 82. Lin-Wood, White Mountains and Pittsburg did not have the necessary five finishers to post a team score.
For the boys, Lebanon took the top four spots in the 5K and had its fifth runner place 11th to run away with team honors, scoring 21 points. Merrimack Valley was second with 82 points followed by Plymouth, 109; Kennett, 115; White Mountains, 150; Laconia, 168; Pembroke, 181; Kingswood, 181; and Kearsarge, 182. Lin-Wood and Pittsburg did not post team scores.
In the girl’s varsity race, which had 61 finishers, Plymouth’s Addi Englund won the race in 19:31. She was joined on the podium by Kearsarge’s Molly Ellison and her sister, Elli Englund, who finished second and third, respectively, in 20:09 and 20:23.
“The top three girls are all incredibly talented,” said Livingston. “Addi England actually ran faster than she did at Kennett which is unbelievable because our course is so much faster.”
Kennett’s top finisher was senior Kaylee McLellan, who was fifth overall in 20:51. Piper Lopashanski, a sophomore, was sixth in 21:44, followed by teammates Jewelz Gorham, 16th, 23:12; Stephanie Kendzierski, 21st, 24:05; McKayla Dockham, 22nd, 24:14; Lauren Violette, 23rd, 24:22; Catherine Shackford, 28th, 25:46; Rylie Walker, 29th, 25:46; Grace Yannelli, 38th, 27:21; Mara Taylor, 42nd, 28:15; Vanessa Van Dyne, 45th, 28:36; Autumn Verran, 47th, 29:04; Eliah Feil, 52nd, 30:34; and Zoe Groves, 59th, 36:29.
For the boys, Lebanon’s Birhanu Harriman won the 5K by 15 seconds in 16:22. He was joined on the podium by his teammates Thomas Wolfe and Carson Jones, who were second and third, respectively, in 16:37 and 17:38.
Kennett was led by senior captain Ben Biche, who was eighth overall in the 81-runner field in 18:26.
Other KHS finishers were Nolan Proulx, 24th, 19:47; Patrick Laughland, 27th, 20:02; Will Odell, 33rd, 20:47; Ross Stephens, 39th, 21:29; Jeffrey Tierney, 44th, 21:53; Griffin Jesseman, 68th, 24:48; Jack Jarell, 69th, 24:48; and Mikey Lyons, 70th, 24:49.
“I would say the effort was there but wouldn’t say all of the performances are there,” Livingston said.
Saturday’s meet will be at the high school.
“We’re not at Abenaki (Golf Course), which along with Laconia have to be the two slowest courses we’ve ever run,” Livingston said.
