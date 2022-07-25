EPPING — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team closed the book on its “One Team One Mission” summer tournament tour by going a perfect 6-0 and repeating as the Battle at the Crossroads champions in Epping last weekend.
The tournament was the third in three weeks for the Eagles who were runners-up at the St. Joseph’s College Tournament in Standish, Maine July 9-10; and won the annual New Hampshire Technical Institute Girls High School Tournament in Concord on July 16. The girls from Conway went 14-2 over three weeks.
On top of that, Kennett is playing well in the annual Laconia Summer League. The Eagles beat Lake Region 56-17 last Tuesday. They led 25-4 at halftime.
“It was a great weekend, especially with (air conditioning) in the gym,” said Coach Larry Meader referencing the hottest weekend in the Granite State in four years. “The girls played really well. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
Suiting up for the Eagles were forwards Catherine Chick, Sam Sidoti and Lagan Tatarczuk, along with guards Marissa Caputo, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias, Kaley Goodhart and Kaylee McLellan. Joining Meader on the sidelines were assistant coaches Dave Caputo and Steve Cote.
At the Battle at the Crossroads, Eagles were placed in a bracket with Oyster River, Exeter and Epping on Saturday. Teams play two 20-minute halves with stoppage time in the final two minutes of each half.
KHS opened with fellow Division II school Oyster River.
“We struggled a little bit with Oyster River,” Meader said. “We gave up more points to them than any other team.”
Kennett led throughout but never was able to pull away. Goodhart knocked down a pair of three-pointers late to seal the win.
The Eagles picked up the defensive intensity in the next game against Division I Exeter and went on to win 34-17.
“We held them to nine points in the first half and eight in the second half,” said Meader. “They play a full-court press, they love to shoot (three-pointers) and every two minutes five new players come in.”
He added: “In the first half we struggled against their full-court pressure. I think we were up 13-9 at the half. We did a much better job against their press in the second half.”
Kennett closed out the day with a 61-22 victory over Epping. The Eagles led 40-10 at the break.
Sunday was D-I day with Kennett playing three Division I schools. The Eagles opened up against Manchester Memorial and posted a 34-22 win.
“They have a very good point guard,” Meader said. “She can go to the basket and shoot three from way behind the three-point line. We put Kaylee McLellan on her and the girl had to work for everything she got. I think she ended up with 15 points, but Kaylee did a great job. They never took her out and we never took Kaylee out.”
The table was set for the game of the weekend, the one the Eagles really wanted to play against Bedford.
“Bedford is a perennial favorite to win the Division I championship, and we all knew this would tell us where we stood in New Hampshire girls' basketball,” said Meader. “The girls really wanted this one. From the tip, we sprinted out to a 7-0 leader behind two three-pointers by Hope (Elias). I think Sydnie (Chin) hit another one to put us up 10-2.”
In a physical contest, Bedford behind its All-State 6’4 junior center Lana McCarthy battled back to trail 19-16 at the intermission.
“Sam (Sidoti) did a nice job guarding her,” Meader said. “I think we ended up frustrating her and she eventually fouled out which was big for us.”
The Bulldogs, behind a well-executed press, were able to take and build the lead to 35-28 with three minutes to play. Meader called a timeout and Bedford never scored again and was stunned by the sharpshooting of Elias. On three successive trips down the floor, Elias tickled the twine on three-pointers that drew nothing but net.
“Hope was amazing,” Meader said. “Our girls found the hot hand and Hope, who had six threes in the game, knocked down the shots. I think the final three came with 30 seconds left. KG (Kaylee Goodhart) hit two free throws to seal the win. The girls played unbelievably.”
Kennett met Exeter for the second time in the championship game.
“I think we had a little let down after the Bedford win and having beaten Exeter already,” said Meader.
The Eagles trailed 19-15 at halftime but held the Hawks to just four points in the second half to come from behind for the 29-23 win to clinch a second straight title.
The last two weekends we’ve played eight D-I teams, a couple of schools twice, and have gone 8-1,” Meader said. “It’s been a fun run. …When these ladies put their collective minds to it, they can play some pretty impressive basketball. Their ceiling is high, and we intend to keep climbing.”
Coach Cote echoed similar sentiments on Facebook on Sunday: “An incredible weekend — so grateful to have a front row seat and to be a part of this special group. These girls played and defeated three D-1 teams today — Memorial, Bedford and Exeter — to earn the 2022 Crossroads title.
"Coming from behind, taking charges, diving on the floor for every loose ball and hitting big shots — they simply refused to lose. A different player stepped up to add energy to each game — it was a grueling, hard-fought and very sweet tournament win. Congratulations, Eagles — let’s build off of this weekend!”
