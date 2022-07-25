KHS Girls Hoop - Battle at the Crossroads champs

Members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team closed its “One Team One Mission” summer tournament tour last weekend by going 6-0 in the Battle at the Crossroads Tournament in Epping. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Assistant Coach Steve Cote, Assistant Coach Dave Caputo, Sydnie Chin, Kaylee McLellan, Catherine Chick, Sam Sidoti, Kaley Goodhart, Lagan Tatarczuk, Hope Elias, Marisa Caputo and Head Coach Larry Meader. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EPPING — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team closed the book on its “One Team One Mission” summer tournament tour by going a perfect 6-0 and repeating as the Battle at the Crossroads champions in Epping last weekend.

The tournament was the third in three weeks for the Eagles who were runners-up at the St. Joseph’s College Tournament in Standish, Maine July 9-10; and won the annual New Hampshire Technical Institute Girls High School Tournament in Concord on July 16. The girls from Conway went 14-2 over three weeks.

