CONWAY — Riding a two-game win streak, the Kennett High football team will look to close the season by winning the annual Carroll County Championship Trophy when it hosts rival Kingswood on Friday (7 p.m.).
Kennett has won the last 13 Carroll County Championship games.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles and Knights did not meet. The Eagles had been scheduled to host Kingswood in the annual Carroll County Championship game, which is traditionally the final one in a nine-game regular-season schedule. Given the late start to the season and to try to be fair to everyone, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association and its football committee adopted an open tournament playoff system for this fall. Everyone makes the playoffs.
That required Kingswood and Merrimack Valley to play a first-round game during the week when the Knights and Eagles would have played. Kennett ended up scrambling to find another team with an open date to square off with. It happened to be St. Thomas, the team it played the prior week. Kennett exploded for 25 points in the second quarter on the way to a comfortable 37-12 road victory in Dover over the Saints on Oct. 16, 2020. The two sides met again in Gary Millen Stadium on Oct. 24, 2020, with the hometown flock winning 20-6.
The Eagles (3-4, with one game listed as a “no played contest” against Belmont-Gilford due to COVID) scored over 40 points for the second week in a row with a 42-19 victory in Concord over Pembroke Academy (1-7) on Saturday. They topped Sanborn 41-22 at home on Oct. 18.
“Everyone played really well,” said Coach Vaughn Beckwith.
The Eagles dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage in what turned out to be a one-sided game. Kennett was able to ground-and-pound with the one-two running attack of senior Tanner Bennett and Evan Koroski. Bennett rushed for two touchdowns and racked over 100 yards on the ground.
Koroski also scored on a rush, while quarterback Camden Bailey found the end zone for his first varsity TD when scored from a yard out on a sneak.
Also finding the land of six were Isaiah Mojica on a short run, while sophomore Theo Walcott had a long touchdown reception from Bailey. Freshman Daven Bailey was a perfect 6-6 on extra-point attempts.
Friday, Kennett will face a rebuilding Kingswood team (0-8). The Knights have been outscored 339-32 and been shut out four times.
Kennett won the 2019 championship game 29-14 in Wolfeboro.
Kennett has eight seniors — Camden Bailey, Tanner Bennett, Remmy Chaput, Hunter Daggett, TJ Holland, Isaiah Mojica, Brady Robitaille and Colin Sheldon who will be suiting up in their final Carroll County title game.
Division II standings heading into the final week of the regular season has Timberlane atop the East bracket at 8-0, followed by St. Thomas, 7-1; Plymouth, 6-2; Gilford-Belmont, 4-3; Kennett, 3-4; Sanborn, 3-5; Merrimack Valley, 1-7; Pembroke, 1-7; and Kingswood, 0-7.
In the West, Lebanon is 7-0, followed by Milford, 6-1; Hanover, 5-3; Souhegan, 4-3; Manchester West, 4-2; Bow, 3-3; Hollis-Brookline, 2-6; Hillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton, 1-5; and John Stark, 1-7.
