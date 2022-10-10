CONWAY — “Fast and furious,” is how Coach Ed Bradley sums up this golf season. The Kennett High golf team was the first sport in the state to open the fall sports season and played a third of its schedule before an Eagle had set foot in the classroom for the second day of school.

The Eagles wrapped up the regular season last Wednesday by shooting their lowest round of the fall. Kennett went 6-22 overall to finish 13th in Division II and narrowly missed the team tournament.

