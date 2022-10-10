CONWAY — “Fast and furious,” is how Coach Ed Bradley sums up this golf season. The Kennett High golf team was the first sport in the state to open the fall sports season and played a third of its schedule before an Eagle had set foot in the classroom for the second day of school.
The Eagles wrapped up the regular season last Wednesday by shooting their lowest round of the fall. Kennett went 6-22 overall to finish 13th in Division II and narrowly missed the team tournament.
The Division II team playoffs are scheduled to be held on Thursday (9 a.m. tee times) at the Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough.
Two Eagles — senior captain Ben Dougherty and sophomore Noah Hembree — have qualified individually to play in the event.
“Hopefully, they’ll play well enough to qualify for the individual tournament on Saturday,” Bradley said.
The individual tournament for Division II boys will be on Saturday at the Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord (tee times to be assigned).
Members of this year’s team included seniors Gabriel Brochu, Dougherty, MacCary Kelsch and Thomas Roosenboom; juniors Nate Lynn, Zachary Moore, Aiden Perry, Peter Rogers and Cary Simpson; sophomores Matt Charrette, Hembree, Austin Roberts and Connor Wiggin; and freshmen Dylan Hooper, Brady Parsons, Dylan Smith and Nathan Vachon.
Bradley and Assistant Coach Steve Piotrow had 17 boys on the roster this season.
“Steve is an amazing guy,” Bradley said. “He comes up with some great ideas for games to help the kids work on their games.”
Kennett closed the book on team play last week by going 1-5. The hometown flock went 0-3 in Durham on Oct. 3 and 1-2 in Dover two days later.
In the Oct. 3 match, hosted by Oyster River, Windham (25-3) took team honors with a score of 199, followed by Oyster River (17-11), 204; Trinity, 223; and Kennett, 236.
On Oct. 5, Trinity (13-16)) posted the low round if 194, followed by St. Thomas (17-12), 199; KHS, 207; and Milford (0-27), 238.
The NHIAA again used a stroke-play scoring system, which rewards the lowest score
“We played well in our last match,” said Bradley. “It was our lowest score of the season by 16 shots.”
Bradley saw steady improvement in his teams and believes a number or Eagles are committed to improving their games.
“I really do think we’ll see more of them playing in the spring and summer,” he said. “The offseason is so important if you want to get better. We’ve got some people who like to compete.”
Bradley added: “In reality of if, it’s you against the golf course when you’re out there.”
While he wishes the season was a little longer, Bradley enjoyed it.
“We want to thank all of the local courses for being so supportive of us. Kevin Walker and the folks at the North Conway Country Club, our home course, have been terrific,” he said. “And, the Valley Originals have been good to us once again. We appreciate all of the support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.