CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team returned to the .500 mark and played its third overtime match of the season when it scored a 3-2 victory on the road against rival Berlin on Monday.
The Eagles improved to 3-3 on the season in Division II and moved into eighth in the league table.
The Mountaineers suffered their first loss on an otherwise undefeated season, falling to 3-1 in Division III. The Mounties sit tied for sixth in the table with Campbell and Kearsarge, who are also 3-1.
KHS improved to 2-1 in overtime contests after beating Sanborn 2-1 on the golden goal on Sept. 2 but fell victim to an OT sudden-victory goal against Hollis Brookline on Sept. 7.
“We played OK,” Coach Camden Clark said of Monday’s fixture. “We really weren’t very good in the first half. The boys agreed at halftime and came out and played much better.”
After the scoreless first half, it was the boys from Conway who put the ball in the old onion bag first. Five minutes into the second stanza, junior Willem Badger took a fine pass from sophomore Jackson Burke and made no mistake putting KHS in front.
The Mountaineers drew level 10 minutes later, but Kennett went back on top with an Ethan Clay-Storm goal off a feed from Brigham Bettencourt midway through the second half.’
Berlin tied the match late off a Kennett own goal setting the stage for overtime.
“Lack of communication led to a misplay,” Clark said.
With three minutes left in the second 10-minute overtime period, Kennett netted the win.
“Alex Clark got taken down inside the (penalty area),” said Clark. “He stepped up cool as can be and tucked the ball into the corner for the match-winner.”
Clark said the man of the match honors could have gone to either Clark or Badger.
“If we have two men of the match, it’s definitely Willem and Alex,” he said. “Alex scored the goal that won us the game, and Willem was all over the place and played great.”
Kennett is scheduled back in action this Friday (4 p.m.) when Manchester West (0-4) comes to town.
The Blue Knights are in a rebuilding phase having been outscored 36-2 thus far this season. They are coming off an 8-1 loss at home to Merrimack Valley (3-1-2) last Friday.
