CONWAY — Hollis-Brookline went on an 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to take its first lead of the night and held on to beat the Kennett High girls’ basketball team 46-42 at the Peter Ames Gymnasium in the season-opener for both teams on Friday.
“They started to full-court press and we ran away from the ball instead of going towards it,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “We’re a young team, and, hopefully, we’ll learn from this and handle the press better.”
He added: “When we broke the press, we rushed our shots. I think we’ll learn from this. Credit to Hollis-Brookline, they’re a good team.”
Hollis-Brookline was fourth in the initial preseason rankings by the NH Sports Page website. Kennett was ranked seventh. The top 10 had Hanover at No. 1 followed by Bow, Pelham, Lebanon, Laconia, Merrimack Valley, Pembroke and Bishop Brady.
Hollis-Brookline senior Elisabeth Stapelfeld, a returning All-State, First-Team selection, had a big night for the Cavaliers. She scored a game-high 27 points.
“We just couldn’t stop her,” said Meader, adding, “we didn’t execute on offense the way I know we’re capable, but still, we were right in it to the end. If we had made a few more free throws, we could have pulled it out.”
The Eagles were just 9-18 from the charity stripe.
“We need to do a better job,” Meader said. “We also want to get off 50-60 shots per game, and we only put up 42.”
The teams were deadlocked at 11-11 after the opening eight minutes. The game was tied at halftime 22-22.
Kennett opened up a seven-point lead in the third quarter but the Cavaliers battled back. They took their first lead 40-39 with just over four minutes to play. The visitors stretched the lead to 44-39 while holding the Eagles scoreless for more than four minutes.
“It was either team’s game to win,” said Meader. “We made just too many mistakes down the stretch. (Hollis-Brookline) is a little more experienced than us. We’ve got to play together and remembers it takes all five players on the court being on the same page at the same time for us to be successful.”
Kennett was led offensively by sophomore Kaley Goodhart, who had 10 points, while Catherine Chick added nine; Hope Elias, eight; Sydnie Chin, seven; Sam Sidoti, five; and Kaylee McLellan, three.
It’s a busy week for the Eagles. The hometown flock was on the road traveling to Milford (1-0, topped Plymouth 40-23 on the road on Friday) on Monday (results were not known as of press time). KHS is also slated to venture to Laconia (1-0, beat Oyster River 73-39 in Durham on Friday) on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) and close out the week hosting Lebanon (0-1, lost 51-35 at home to Pembroke on Friday) at the Nest on Friday (5:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.