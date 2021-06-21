FRYEBURG — Oh-so-close. The road to states gets tougher with every win. The Regional final was as it should be — a battle between two great teams and they put on a show worthy of a championship game. Second-seeded Cape Elizabeth kept its hopes for an undefeated season alive by rallying for two runs in the top of the seventh inning against top-seeded Fryeburg Academy to score a come-from-behind 5-4 victory in the Class B South Regional Finals at St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine last Wednesday.
“They’re a great team,” said Fryeburg Academy Coach Fred Apt to the media following the contest. “Someone’s got to lose and it was us today. But we played with them for seven innings and I’m proud of that.”
The Capers (21-0) capped off an undefeated season on Saturday when they pounded Winslow 19-4 in five innings due to the mercy rule in the state championship game in Brewer, Maine. Cape scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to put the game away.
The Raiders (14-4) left it all on the field and were three outs away from playing for the state down themselves.
The girls from Cape struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning and were riding high with pitcher Anna Cornell, who came into the game ranked No.1 in the state of Maine, on the mound. The Raiders were undaunted. Cue up Morgan Fusco for Fryeburg.
Fusco, who has been clutch for the Raiders all season long sent a message to both teams with her at-bat in the first inning. She took a high outside pitch and sent it high, far and gone over the right-field home run barrier. To Cape Elizabeth this blast said, we (Fryeburg) can hit your pitcher.
It also told Fusco’s teammates that the Capers pitcher was hittable.
Leading 2-1, Cape, which outhit FA 10-4, picked up another run in the second inning, but after that Fryeburg’s Emelia DeSanctis found her groove and shut down the Capers.
Fryeburg scored a run in the third to trail 3-2 and remained that way until the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Raiders scored twice in the sixth frame thanks to an infield since two walks and a pair of errors. The uprising was highlighted by Camden Jones, who tagged up from second base and scored on a fly ball to right. Jones slid into third as the outfield throw to third skidded past the base, prompting Jones to scramble to her feet and continued her journey home.
The Raiders took a 4-3 lead into the top of the seventh, needing only three outs to win. Cape senior Julia Torre drove in a run with a one-out triple and was able to score on the play on an overthrow. And the Raiders could not answer, going down one-two-three on a strikeout; an outstanding diving catch at third to rob Kayrin Johnson of a bunt base hit; and a pop-up to third to end the game.
The Fryeburg team can be proud of its tremendous season. The Raiders gave the community reason to be proud. We love our Raiders.
Coach Apt and Assistant Coach Chris Dutton lose seniors Jenna Dodge, Maddie Griffin, Emilia DeSanctis, Kayrin Johnson Courtney Dutton and Morgan Fusco to graduation.
