CONWAY — Berlin-Gorham boys’ ice hockey team broke open a scoreless game with three goals in the opening five minutes of the second period, including two power-play tallies during a major penalty, on it way to a 7-1 victory over Kennett High at the Ham Ice Arena on Wednesday night.
The game was the first for the Eagles in more than three weeks due to COVID-19. The hometown flock, which had an outbreak of the Omicron virus and had to shut down for 10 days, only returned to practice on Sunday.
“It was good to be back,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “Berlin is the best team in the league. We knew that going in and before the game, we talked about the importance of not giving them any power-play chances. Against a good team like that, penalties will come back to haunt you. Unfortunately, we allowed three power-play goals.”
Berlin/Gorham, the two-time defending state champs, also won the first encounter between these two storied programs by a 7-1 scoreline at Notre Dame Arena in the season-opener for both teams on Dec. 15.
“We competed much better this time,” Lane said. “Even though it was the same score as the first game, I saw far more improvement in our team. While I’m not real big on moral victories, I can see we’re going in the right direction.”
The win lifted the Mountaineers to 8-0 on the winter and keeps them atop the Division III table as the league’s lone unbeaten team.
Kennett fell to 1-3 with the loss. There’s still a ton of hockey for KHS ahead with 13 regular-season games remaining on the schedule.
Kennett hadn’t played an opponent since Dec. 27, on the second day of the three-day annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament. The Eagles had been slated to play Dover in the third-place consolation game, but the Green Wave was forced to forfeit after several players came down with COVID-19.
Despite the layoff, the Eagles looked sharp in the opening period and held their own against the boys from the top of Pinkham Notch. The Mountaineers carried much of the play and nearly took the lead at 7:31 and with 4:30 to play in the first period but sophomore goalie Zach Moore made a pair of sensational saves to thwart senior Brayden Riendeau twice. Moore was the player of the night for Kennett making several fantastic saves.
“If you ask how did the goalie play and only look at the box score and see he gave up seven goals, that doesn’t tell the story,” said Lane. “I thought Zach played great, especially since he hadn’t seen a shot since the Christmas tournament. Good on him to be prepared. He and Coach (Mike) Deyak have been working hard on his game. If he plays like that all year we’ll win a lot of games.”
After a scoreless first period, the Mountaineers took the lead for good with 13:45 to play. Senior Ben Estrella did a shot from the right-wing that Moore made an initial save on but the rebound fell to Riendeau, who was alone on the doorstep and tucked the puck home.
Berlin-Gorham broke the game open with two goals in 90 seconds after KHS was whistled for a five-minute major boarding penalty. Thirty-two seconds into the power play, Griffin Melanson, a senior, made it 2-0 with Carter Poulin picking up the assist. With 9:37 left in the period, Estrella lit the lamp with a blast from the right slot with Poulin and Riendeau getting the assists.
Moore had four saves during the major penalty to keep the game from getting away from the Eagles.
Thirty seconds into the third period, Riendeau netted his second goal of the night with assists from Estrella and Griffin Melanson.
Melanson upped the lead to 5-0 when he redirected a shot by Connor Lemoine, while Landyn Croteau picked up the second assist on the play.
Riendeau completed his hat trick later in the period, while teammate Cael Jewett scored the seventh goal for the Mounties.
Kennett spoiled B-G goalie Kolin Melanson’s shutout bid late when senior captain Colby Oliver scored from Richie Vargus.
“I thought we played with good energy throughout,” Lane said. “A lot of our mistakes were self-inflicted, but we’re gaining valuable experience.”
The Eagles are scheduled back on the ice on Wednesday when they’ll travel to Wolfeboro to play Kingswood (4-5 in Division II) at 7 p.m.
Berlin-Gorham is also slated to play a Division II school when it travels to Dover to play the Green Wave (4-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.