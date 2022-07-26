CONWAY — Recent Kennett High standout — Tanner Bennett — will suit up and represent the Granite State in the 69th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game against seniors from Vermont at Castleton University on Aug. 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Bennett, who will attend Husson University in the fall, was a three-year starter for the Eagles at running back and middle linebacker. He earned Division II First-Team All-State honors each of the past two seasons while at KHS.

