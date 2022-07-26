CONWAY — Recent Kennett High standout — Tanner Bennett — will suit up and represent the Granite State in the 69th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game against seniors from Vermont at Castleton University on Aug. 6 at 12:30 p.m.
Bennett, who will attend Husson University in the fall, was a three-year starter for the Eagles at running back and middle linebacker. He earned Division II First-Team All-State honors each of the past two seasons while at KHS.
This is one of 30 Shrine football games played every year across the country.
"Strong Legs Run That Weak Legs May Walk" is the motto of every Shrine Football Game and it can be seen every summer as 72 young men from New Hampshire and Vermont play their hearts out for the benefit of the children in the Shrine hospitals. And, when they step off the field at the game's end, they become alumni and as such never forget the children they played for.
Twenty-five high schools are represented on the New Hampshire Team and 21 on the Vermont Team. The two teams met with their respective coaches in March to review game plans. Both teams will report to Castleton University this Sunday, July 31 to begin formal practice. Double sessions will be the order of the day for both teams.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Castleton is scheduled to host the annual local media day for coach and player interviews, complete with Shrine Hospital patients from around the region. The two teams will witness the true meaning of Shrine football and why they play the game.
Chris Childs, the head coach at Lebanon, heads the coaching staff for the New Hampshire squad along with assistant coaches (all from Lebanon High School) Todd Bircher, defensive coordinator; Doug Drew, defensive backs/wide receivers; Paul Grant, equipment manager; Brandon LaHaye, offensive and defensive lines; Rich Rogers, offensive line/special teams; and Derek Stone, quarterbacks/defensive backs.
“It’s exciting. The last time I did it in 2011 it was such a good experience,” said Childs. “I had a lot of fun with the kids, so I’m excited about having that opportunity again. Having the kids come and stay on a college campus, we’re together, you get to know the team more and build some camaraderie.”
Bennett and his new teammates are fundraising for the Shriners Hospitals. Bennett set a goal of raising $500. As of Tuesday, he had $350 in donations. If you’d like to donate, go to tinyurl.com/mrnc4s5e.
New Hampshire, which won the first game 12-7 in 1954, holds a 49-16-2-1 (COVID) record over the Green Mountain State.
The Granite State won last year’s game 21-0 with three KHS players — Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein and Braden Santuccio — playing in the contest.
Online pre-order tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 get in free. If you purchase tickets on the day of the game, prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 get in free. Pre-order parking costs $10, while a parking pass purchased the day-of costs $15.
Shriner's Hospitals for Children, according to its website, is “the world’s greatest philanthropy, are located in 22 locations around the US, Montreal Quebec Canada and Mexico City. Our patients travel from various distant locations to receive their world-renowned care.”
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is played for the benefit of the Shriners Children’s facilities and in its first 68 years has raised millions of dollars. This twin state game is sponsored by the two Shrine Centers of Vermont, Cairo (Rutland) and Mt. Sinai (Montpelier).
Internet live streaming coverage of the game will again be available by Northeast Sports Network. The NSN website address is nsnsports.net.
