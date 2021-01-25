CONWAY — The Kennett High alpine teams got their seasons off on a strong note on the slopes of King Pine Ski Area in East Madison on Friday. The KHS boys and girls took the top five individual placings in slalom and GS to win the three-school meet against hosts Kingswood and Moultonborough.
“We had a phenomenal first day on the race hill,” Laurel Zengilowski, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We've been lucky to have done a lot of skiing this season, but training has been at a premium due to the lack of snow. Our performance (Friday), though, you never would have known that the kids hadn't been in gates for more than a few days. We had a great team performance with both groups nabbing most of the top 10 in both events which was great to see.”
The Kennett girls took top honors with 788 points, followed by Kingswood, 743; and Moultonborough, 701.
The KHS boys also had a perfect score of 788, followed by Kingswood, 756; and Moultonborough, 724.
In GS, the Kennett boys took the top 8 spots on the day with Cole Siefer posting the fastest two runs (29.67 and 29.76) to win the race in 59.43. He was joined on the podium by teammates Bobby Graustein and Reed Karnopp, who were second and third, respectively, in 1:00.54 and 1:00.94.
Fellow Eagle Parker Coleman was fourth in 1:01.61, followed by Connor Wet, fifth, 1:02.51; Henry Moneypenny, sixth, 1:04.18; Ansel Barclay, seventh, 1:05.62; Badyn Nault, eighth, 1:06.08; Sean Morgan, 10th, 1:06.54; and Sebastian Brochu, 20th, 1:29.06.
In slalom, Siefer made it a true daily-double, again posting the fastest two runs (26.08 and 25.76), winning the race by more than 6 seconds. Coleman was second overall in 58.29, and Karnopp made it a Kennett sweep of the podium, finishing third in 1:01.85.
Other KHS finishers were Moneypenny, fourth, 1:03.45; Barclay, fifth, 1:08.42; Nault, sixth, 1:08.55; and Morgan, eighth, 1:17.77.
Graustein, who was third after the first run, did not finish his second run; West did not finish both runs, while sophomore Bridger Viger did not post a first time, but had the fifth-fastest second run.
“For the boys, Cole Siefer, Parker Coleman and Reed Karnopp in the top 3 of the slalom,” said Zengilowski. “Eddie (Bradley, assistant coach) and I were especially impressed Friday with the skiing of Parker and Reed. Parker hasn't raced competitively in nearly 8 years and looked like he never left. Some more training for him could see him be a real contender in one of the state events alongside Bobby (Graustein). Reed, too, who has always been reliable and a strong finisher for us must have really had a good luck charm or something today because he skied clean, consistent and fast for us.
She added: “Eddie and I were so excited to see what they did, but really all of our racers. We really can't thank them enough for all they do to follow the COVID guidelines and make our ski season possible. Other than the post-finish reminders to mask back up, they have all been a dream to work with.”
The girls, in GS, Ashley Garside had the fastest two runs (30.76 and 30.50) to lead the hometown flock to the win in 1:01.26. She was joined on the podium by Mackenzie Carr, second, 1:01.65, and Skylar Sayers, third, 1:03.12.
Fellow Eagle Morgan Carr was fourth in 1:03.30, followed by Allie Hussey, fifth, 1:04.34; Shannon Abrams, seventh, 1:06.48; Amy Burton, ninth, 1:07.29; Katherine Brooks, 12th, 1:11.01; Cassandra Irish, 1:11.50; Ceili Mahoney, 14th, 1:12.56; Grace Ward, 25th, 1:20.46; and Cassy Nigro, 26th, 1:20.66.
Garside also made it a true daily double by winning the slalom by over 3 seconds in 46.36, turning in the two fastest runs (28.30 and 28.06). Hussey was second in 1:00.14, and Morgan Carr made it a podium sweep in third, 1:03.86.
Burton was fourth, 1:04.01, followed by Addy Nelson, fifth, 1:08.53; Abrams, ninth, 1:14.61; Mahoney, 10th, 1:19.86; Irish, 11th, 1:21.28; Nigro, 19th, 1:34.46; and Ward, 21st, 1:35.05.
Sayers, who did not finish her first run, was the second-fastest in run two, while Brooks, who also did not finish her first run, was 12th in the second run.
“The girls were led in the morning GS by sophomore Ashley Garside and senior captains Mackenzie Carr and Skyler Sayers for the girls,” Zengilowski said. “For the slalom, it was the underclassman girls who had the strongest results with Ashley Garside, Allie Hussey and Morgan Carr in the top three.”
While the season started a little later than usual and there are a number of new safety protocols due to the coronavirus, the Eagles have been making the most of every day on the mountains.
“While we're limited in who we're skiing against due to COVID, the reality is the kids have been great and accommodating with our shortened season,” said Zengilowski. “Realistically we have 6-8 races plus the (Division II State Meet and this season we're hopefully going to have three races and the State Meet due to the late winter sports start date and other COVID-related factors. Eddie and I couldn't be more proud of this group which is overcoming the adversity of our COVID season, adhering to protocols and looking to get the most out of it.”
The Eagles hope to return to race action this Thursday.
“Our next race is at Cranmore, luck willing,” Coach Z. said. “We've very much been trying to take it one day at a time and be thankful for the season we've had. We'll be skiing against Gorham, Moultonboro and Kingswood before skiing against Plymouth at home on Thursday, Feb. 4th. That's really it for our season before the State Meets at Cranmore and Crotched on Feb. 9 and 10, respectively.”
