Welcome to Part 7 of the Sun’s 2020 Sports Year in Review.
The Kennett High football team (5-1) was all business on Oct. 31, and took care of business against Gilford-Belmont, winning the opening round of the Division II playoff game 46-10 at Gary Millen Stadium. On a 42-degree day with little to wind and a blue sky, the Eagles soared and scored early and often.
The Kennett High field hockey team capped off an undefeated season in style by winning the school’s second state championship in the sport on Nov. 1 with a thrilling 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Souhegan at Centola Field. Senior Kathryn Hawkes scored both KHS goals with successful penalty stroke conversions in each half to make it the Eagles’ Day on Eagles’ Way.
“You guys played out of your minds,” Coach Cassie Daley told her team just seconds after the horn sounded. “This was it, you so deserved this. We went from winning the play-in (game) to winning the whole frigging thing.”
It was a Division II State Championship meet like no other for the Kennett High cross-country running team at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Nov. 7. No spectators, including parents of the athletes; no one was allowed to pre-walk the course, each school had its designated porta-potties and athletes ran in waves to decrease the interaction of the competitors.
This was racing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and KHS junior Amy Burton qualified for the prestigious Meet of Champions the following weekend and finished 68th overall out of 120 athletes.
In a matchup of two of the best teams in Division II, the host Plymouth Bobcats got second- and fourth-quarter touchdown passes to top Kennett High 14-6 in the quarterfinals on Nov. 7 to advance to the Final Four. It was a game that went right down to the wire, with the boys from Conway twice driving inside the Plymouth 30-yard line in the fourth quarter but were unable to put points on the scoreboard.
“I’m not saying we didn’t play well, but could we have played better, yes,” said Vaughn Beckwith, Eagles’ head coach. “Plymouth was just a little bit better than we were.”
He added: “I’m sad for the team for the season to be over but I’m also really happy that we were able to have a season. Every day we were on the football field this fall was a gift. I think we all felt that way.”
Kennett High had three players earn All-State honors for field hockey in Division II on Nov. 20. Ella Chandler and Maddie Stewart, co-captains of the defeated state champions, were named All-State, First-Team, while fellow senior Kathryn Hawkes was selected All-State, Second Team.
Coming off it most successful season in three decades, the Kennett High girls’ soccer team had three athletes received Division II All-State honors on Nov. 30 Junior Emily Kenny, a standout defender, was named to All-State, First-Team. Freshman Aida Wheat, a forward, was selected to All-State, Second-Team. Sophomore Marissa Caputo, a midfielder, was chosen to All-State, Honorable Mention.
U.S. biathlete Sean Doherty capped his first two weeks of the 2020-21 Wold Cup season in Finland with a near-perfect performance in the opening leg of the team 4X7.5K relay on Dec. 6. Doherty was flawless on the range, going a perfect 10-10, and had the lead for a good portion of the final lap. He entered the transition area in fourth, putting the United States just 8 seconds out of first.
The U.S. was unable to build off Doherty’s performance and went on to finish 18th overall, but Doherty was the story of the day and provided a glimpse of better things to come.
The Kennett High football team had nine players earn individual post-season accolades by being selected to All-State for the Northern Cluster of Division II this fall on Dec. 12.
Five Eagles landed on offense, including quarterback Parker Coleman, a senior; running back Tanner Bennett, a junior; offensive lineman Braden Santuccio, a senior; slot receiver Cole Salyards, a senior; and wide receiver Kyle Perry.
Four KHS players were selected for honors on defense, including senior defensive end Bobby Graustein, sophomore defensive end Evan Koroski (the lone sophomore or freshman bestowed First-Team accolades; senior linebacker Gaven Gagne; and junior defensive back Isaiah Scharnowske.
The Conway School Board voted unanimously to begin winter sports seasons at Kennett High School and Kennett Middle on Dec, 14. Practice started after school the following day for the Eagles.
On Dec. 27, Fryeburg Academy is waiting for the green light to begin winter sports. Oxford County has been under a “yellow” designation for more than three weeks, which has resulted in a delay for teams to begin workouts. The state gives weekly designations on the status of the virus in a county with green being the best, yellow in the middle and red is the worst. Yellow indicates “a moderate level of community risk,” says the Maine CDC.
As of Jan. 7, Oxford County was still listed as yellow, putting the start of sports further on hold of the winter.
