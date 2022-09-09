CONWAY — Are you ready for Muddy Prime Time?
For the past 46 years, there has always been Joy in Mudville the three-day weekend after Labor Day, and that’s true once again this weekend as it’s Prime Time for the dirtiest sporting event in the world: Mud Bowl, the championships of mud football!
“Primetime Muddy Events” is the theme for today’s 39th Tournament of Mud Parade, set to proceed at 9:30 a.m. from the John Fuller Elementary School parking lot off Pine Street, and south along Main Street before veering right onto Norcross Circle to the judges’ reviewing stand in front of the 1874-built North Conway Train Station.
That’s always considered the best place to spectate for the parade, as the teams and Open Class entrants put on their skits for the judges.
The parade has been sponsored since its inception in 1981 by overall Mud Bowl sponsor Amoskeag Beverages LLC of Bow. Prizes are offered for first, second and runner-up in both the team and open class.
According to new parade chair Molly Greenwood, as of this week the Open Class is to feature the Mudbassadors, Valley Ms. Barbara Theriault representing Jen’s Friends cancer fighting organization; the Kennett High Drumline, the Kennett High Dance Team and Arts in Motion. Expect "America's Got Muddy Talent," a "Muddy Family Feud" and "Muddy Dancing with the Stars," and more, notes Greenwood, who is an ER nurse at Memorial Hospital.
Honored as grand marshals are the Saunders family of White Mountain Oil and Propane.
The grand marshal award is named after late Mud Bowl chair Steve Eastman (1949-2008), who published the Mountain Ear newspaper from 1976-2005. Steve with Richard DeAngelis founded the 11-time now retired MWV Hogs in 1975.
They won the Mud Bowl title that year, and as a result got ot host North Conway’s first Mud Bowl in 1976 – hence this marks the 46th year of fans getting to see mud football in the Mount Washington Valley this post-Labor Day weekend.
White Mountain Oil & Propane sponsored the town's Independence Day Parade this year, so it makes sense the Saunders will get to ride at the front of this year’s Mud Bowl parade in recognition of their community efforts.
Members of the family-owned business include former president and now company secretary/treasurer Glenn Saunders, 82, and his wife, Sonnie, of North Conway; and sons Kirk, 53, of North Conway (named president three years ago); and Vice President Mark Saunders, 56, of Wolfeboro.
Kirk and Mark will represent the family in the parade. Mark said his wife Kelly and Kirk's daughter Sophie may join them. They will be driven by MWV Old Car Club president Bob Hatch of Fryeburg in his convertible.
Mark said: “We as kids used to go to Mud Bowl, as it was a traditional end-of-summer, beginning-of-school kind of thing. We loved it.”
He added: “We're very happy to help with the event, and we're honored to represent our family and business as grand marshals.”
The family was also awarded the MWV Economic Council’s Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship in 2021.
The company's motto is, “Always there for you” — and despite the volatile ups and downs in the energy industry, they remain committed to fulfilling that promise to customers.
The 12-team, 20-game, double-elimination mud football tournament splashed off at Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum behind the North Conway Community Center on Friday with six games, including an opening local battle between the two-time champion North Country Mud Crocs and the newly renamed North Conway Hawgs.
Results of those battles may be found at northconwaycommunitycenter.org or follow them on Facebook at Mud-Bowl.org.
Other teams participating include: the 22-time defending champion Muddas Football Club of Amherst, N.H.; who last year defeated the North Country Crocs, in the finals 28-20; the eight-time champion Nashua Mud Gumbys of Nashua, N.H.; the 2005 champion North Shore Mudsharks; the 2001 champion New Hampshire Mudcats; the Carrabassett Valley Rats, who founded the sport of mud football in 1972 in Kingfield, Maine and who host their own mud football Kingfield Festival Days every July; the Cumberland, R.I. Muckaneers; the North Conway Mud Things; the Mud Ducks of Rowley, Mass.; Jack’s Predators of Peabody, Mass.; the aforementioned North Conway Hawgs, and another new team, the Mud Heroes of DC and Marvel Universes.
The rebranding of the Hawgs came about at the request of two Hall of Fame members of the 11-time champion Mt. Washington Valley Hogs, past Mud Bowl co-chair/receiver Gary Sheldon and longtime parade volunteer/defensive ace David Cianciolo. Sheldon owns the rights to the team name.
Mud Bowl Committee members thanked both for their longtime support for Mud Bowl.
In a statement from the Mud Bowl Committee in response, Monica Belkin said: “While many of us will always remember the distinguished MWV Hogs for their foresight, commitment, and enthusiasm for Mud Bowl, it is time for a team rebranding. Please help us welcome a new generation of swines called the North Conway Hawgs.”
The name of the team’s cheerleading squad has also been retagged the Hawgettes.
So, local mud football fans will now switch their allegiance to the newly-named Hawgs (a new team comprised of veteran members, just with a new team name), along with rooting for the other two local teams, the Crocs and the Mud Things.
On a personal note, as a 2009 Mud Bowl Hall of Fame inductee and 43-year mud football chronicler, it is unfortunate to give up that Hog heritage – but longtime Mud Bowl veteran players and organizers note that life, and Mud Bowl, goes on, continuing its primary role as an entertaining local community fundraiser for good causes, with the primary beneficiaries being the Vaughan Learning Center, Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the North Conway Community Center – the latter of which, by the way, as of Sept. 6 has a new executive director, Phil Ouellette of North Conway, so say hi to Ouellette as he flips the burgers and sausages in the food tent this weekend.
Hey, Mud Bowl – and thanks to Sheldon, Cianciolo and the other Hogs alumni for their years of zany, entertaining and championship years of mud supremacy, on and off the field.
In pre-tournament previews, the Crocs say they are hungry for their third title. The Jason veno- and Chris Olds-led squad returns with a steady lineup on both sides of the ball. The team got their feet muddy earlier this summer in Maine, posting a 2-0-1 record before a semifinals loss in a back and forth battle with the Mud Heros ending the run. In a new, second tourney in Kingfield, Maine, they defeated the Mud Sharks in the finals, 12-0.
The Hawgs, meanwhile, also say they have something to prove. Their offense will be led by none other than Tommy "Florida Man" Wagner at quarterback. Protecting the football throwing hunk will be Nick Liberman and Hall of Famers Tony Day and Rob Peterson with Nick Massa filling in to keep legs fresh. Catching the rock will be Timmy Flynn, JM Pearson, Drew McDonald, Seth Shackford, Jack Mueller, and Josh Rivers. On defense, they're looking strong with the likes of Connor McDonald, Dan Spofford, Carl Iacozilli and Peter Bacchiocchi rushing the opposing passer. Covering short passes will be outside linebackers/team captain Tom Vestal and Casey Sandman with Seth Shackford and Timmy Flynn covering the middle. Shutting down those deep passes at safety will be newcomer Dave Ingram and Maine mud veteran Jamie Kelemen. Special Teams captains Wayne Wright and Alan Tate will look to ensure the Hawgs offense and defense always have good ball position after a kickoff.
The third local team, the Mud Things Football Club, are led by captain Joe McCusker. Original members include Blair Lynch, Jared Doherty, Preacher Dave Albert, Tym Sutton, and Jay Baker. Returning players now include Jared Burke (QB), Nick Woods, Colt Whitten, Bryan Sawyer, Justin Otting, Tanner Wheeler, Matt MacDonald, Elijah Bagley and Nate Ela. Look for a few new players in the mud this year as well.
The returning champions Muddas of Amherst have won a record 22 Mud Bowl Championships in North Conway, including the last three in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Last year it was a hard fought victory in the finals against the hometown North Country Mud Crocs. The Muddas are recently coming off a 2022 Western Maine Mtn Cup Championship in July.
Also participating in this weekend’s fun are the Mudbassadors, the event’s goodwill ambassadors who present a myriad of skits in the mud and perform a myriad of other duties that are key to the event’s success, as well as cheerleaders for other teams.
The event also will once again feature women’s mud football, with two games between the MerMuds and the two-time champion MudMaids.
Those games are slated for Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., prior to the Mud Bowl men’s final championship game at 3:45 p.m.
In addition to the exciting three days of football, and the always entertaining parade family games for kids of all ages will be held including football toss competition and more.
New this year, Lucy’s Ice Cream truck will be on hand on Saturday. Local radio station WMWV 93.5-FM, long a supporter of Mud Bowl, will do a live broadcast on Saturday as well. New this year, the Vaughan Learning Center will be offering temporary tattoos.
There also once again will be raffle drawings and vendor sales of Mud Bowl merchandise on the ground, including new this year, Mud Bowl beanie hats.
TICKETS: Daily tickets are $8 for ages 14 and older and $5 for ages 6-13; a Family Pass costs $20 (two adults, two children). Advance three-days passes cost $20 and serve patrons as their entry into two $500 drawings (the first on Saturday and the second on Sunday; one need not be present to win).
For more information, call (603) 356-5213 or (603) 356-2096 or go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org or find Mud Bowl on Facebook at Mud-Bowl.org.
SCHEDULE
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. Tournament of Mud Parade, North Conway’s Main Street; reviewing stand in front of Conway Scenic Railroad on Norcross Circle
11 a.m.: Women’s Game A: Mermaids vs MudMaids
11:45 a.m. Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs Winner Game 2
Team Skit One
12:45 p.m.: Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs Game 4
Team Skit Two
1:45 p.m.: Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs Winner Game 6
Team Skit Three
2:45 p.m.: Game 10: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2
Team Skit Four
3:45 p.m.: Mud Bowl Scholarship Presentation and parade awards; Hall of Fame induction
4:30 p.m.: Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs Loser Game 6
Sunday: 8 a.m.: Game 13: No. 8 seed vs No. 9 seed
9 a.m.: Game 14: No. 4 seed vs No. 5 seed
10 a.m.: Game 15: No. 3 seed vs No. 6 seed
11 a.m.: Game 16: No. 1 seed vs Winner Game 13
12 noon: Game 17: No. 2 seed vs No. 7 seed
1 p.m.: Game 18: Winner Game 14 vs Winner Game 16
2 p.m.: Game 19: Winner Game 15 vs Winner Game 17
3 p.m.: Women’s Game B, MudMaids vs MerMuds
Three-day raffle drawing
3:45 p.m.: Game 20: Mud Bowl finals, Game 20: Winner Game 18 vs Winner Game 19.
