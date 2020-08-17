CONWAY — The Bulldogs Summer Baseball League made up of five local teams, three from within Mount Washington Valley, a team from Fryeburg and Sacopee Valley in Maine, and a squad from Denmark, Maine, wrapped up the season on Thursday night with its championship game, and what a thrilling finale to a fun summer of baseball.
“The end of the 2020 Bulldogs Summer Baseball League has come and gone,” League President Greg Allain posted on Facebook on Friday. “The Navy Seals edged out the Mainiacs in the final best-of-three series, 2-1. A well-played final series! Congratulations to all the players and coaches.”
He added: “Thank you to New England Inn/Tuckerman's Tavern and AJ Coleman & Sons, who sponsored the lights, Town of Conway for prepping the field and all of the coaches who volunteered their time. Some great baseball was played at Whitaker Field this summer — the 2021 season will be even better!”
The league opened play on July 6 and played a 10-game regular-season schedule, which included a dandy of All-Star Game on July 31 at Whitaker Field. Pitching dominated the bulk of the evening along with stellar defense at Team Pepin topped Team Keaten 8-1.
“What an awesome night,” said Allain. “From the player introductions to the national anthem, everything went great. The event itself was good but the game was even better. It was good, clean baseball, and the pitching was awesome. Looking around Whitaker Field you could tell everyone was pleased with how it went.”
Suiting up for Team Andy Pepin, coach of the Navy Seals, were Jacob Brown, Matt Charrette, Chace Lubchansky, Logan Ramsey, Sawyer Hussey, Owen Robertson, Jayden Butler, Oliver Dean, Jacob Eveleth, Jason Baker, Colin Chester, Lincoln Perez and Oliver Allocco.
On Team Ryan Keaten, coach of the Maniacs, were Sam Day, Noah Day, Alex Allain, Conner Keaten, Silas Nielsen, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Bryce Stacey, Bryce Parsons, Cooper Coleman, Mark Pakuluk and Landon Ramsey.
Final regular-season standings, before the playoffs had the Navy Seals at 9-1, followed by the Mainiacs, 8-2; Denmark, 4-5; Eagles, 3-7; and Red Sox, 0-9.
Next year
In other baseball news, 2021 Bulldogs travel team tryouts are right around the corner — set for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Whitaker Field for players age 12-and-under as of May 1.
For players, age 13-14 as of May 1, 2021, tryouts are set for Aug. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Kennett High School.
The 2021 coaching staff were also announced last week: Josh McAllister will coach the 10U team (no assistant named yet); Andy Pepin will coach the 12U team (now assistant named yet); Greg Allain will coach the 13U with assistant coach Jim Hidden; and David Silvia will coach the 14U team (no assistant named yet).
There will be weekly winter practices, play a full game schedule, weekend tournaments, game and practice uniforms. For more information, call Allain at (603)-662-4882 or email gallain2323@gmail.com.
