CONWAY — Who wants to learn to ski jump?
This Saturday is your opportunity!
Mount Washington Valley Ski Jumping will host its first Learn-to-Ski Jump Bump Jump for children interesting in learning to ski jump.
The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Kennett High jumps on the Kancamagus Highway. There is no cost to participate.
‘We’re trying to get more people involved and start them out at a younger age to help grow the sports,” said Chip Henry, head coach of the Kennett High ski jumping team.
The Eagles won the state and national championships earlier this month. New Hampshire is the lone state that offers high school ski jumping.
The Eagles saved their best performances of the season for the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships at Proctor Academy in Concord on Feb. 14. The hometown flock soared past defending champs Hanover to win the crown by four points, 285.5 to 381.5.
Plymouth was third with 366 points, followed by Concord, 176; and Merrimack Valley, 86.
While the NHIAA does not at the moment recognize an overall state champion team for the girls, Kennett senior Liz Koroski flew to individual honors and bragging rights at the top high school female high school jumper in the country on Thursday. The KHS girls took five of the top 6 places.
“We picked the best meet for our best jumps,” Henry said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this bunch.”
Kennett’s Parker Mustapha was in third with 115 points, followed by Sean Morgan, fourth, 114; Shea Mulkern, fifth, 106.5; Griffin McAuliffe, sixth, 105.5; Sawyer Battles, 12th, 93; and Willem Badger, 17th, 84.
For the girls, Koroski scored 89 points to edge Hanover’s Greta Holland, 88.5, while fellow Eagle Vivian Rober Carpenter rounded out the top three in third with 85 points. Liz Blair was fourth, 84, followed by teammates Camden Capozzoli, fifth, 79; and Dylan Derby, sixth, 77.5.
Bring your alpine or cross-country gear, a helmet and money for MWVSJ swag or to make a donation.
“This is is a great chance for your kids to try ski jumping,” says Susan Morgan of MWVSJ. “Get them excited to be a part of the Kennett Ski Jumping team which is currently the state (and national) champion!”
Morgan said there is no age requirement. A parent must sign a waiver for their child to participate.
Henry said former two-time U.S. Olympic team member Walter Malmquist, who competed in the 1976 and ’80 Olympic Games, will be on hand Saturday for the clinic.
“He’s absolutely fantastic,” Henry said. “Walter is a real high-energy guy and he's great with kids who are just starting out.”
He added: “We’ll also have a bunch of old-timers who help to run New England Ski Jumping. There are former national team members who will be here to help promote the sport.”
Henry is looking forward to “a great day.”
“We’ll welcome anyone who wants to come out and give it a try,” he said smiling. “Ages 5 to 50 or older are welcome. We won’t discriminate on age.”
Henry said there will also be a friendly competition between local clubs on the 20- and 30-meter hills.
To get an idea of the number of participants, Henry asks that people go to the MWVSJ Facebook page (tinyurl.com/2pzajz3x) to preregister.
