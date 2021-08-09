CONWAY — Standout student/athlete Mackenzie Carr of Bartlett has been chosen as the recipient of the Damon O'Neal Scholarship for 2021.
At the recent awards ceremony at Kennett High School, Mackenzie, a senior, received the $3,000 scholarship for her skiing success, academic achievement and civic leadership.
"I was really surprised at being awarded this scholarship," she said, "but I am thrilled with the generosity of the award."
Kenzie, as she is known, is the oldest daughter of Melissa and Jason Carr of Bartlett.
The Damon O’Neal Scholarship was established 11 years ago and now awards a Kennett senior $3,000 after the completion of their first semester of college. The scholarship is in memory of one of the East’s most accomplished skiers, Damon O’Neal, who lost his life in a tragic ski accident at the Eastern Junior Nationals in Kingfield, Maine, in 1959.
At the age of 16, and having scored the most points for a New England skimeister (awarded to the top skier who skis in cross-country, slalom, downhill and ski jumping), O'Neal seemed destined for the 1964 and 1968 Olympics where he would have been a medal favorite.
Through the years, Ted Kramer of the Damon O’Neal Scholarship Committee said the scholarship has attracted over 200 donors from nearly 20 states across the United States.
In discussing her ski history, for which Damon O'Neal was famous, she feels more comfortable in giant slalom or super G versus just slalom.
"I struggled with slalom," she said, "but I like the speed and excitement of giant slalom."
Kenzie expressed how fortunate she was to have been coached by Laurel Zengilowski on the high school ski team and Laurel's sister and former Olympian Leanne Smith on the Cranmore Mountain team.
"It just doesn't get any better than that," Kenzie concluded.
Among her many top place finishes in ski racing, the one that really stands out to her was the
“speed week" races at Attitash her sophomore year.
"I won most of them," she explained, "and it was great fun and super exciting."
Kenzie's summertime passion is hiking when she is not working at Settlers Green.
"I just love hiking with my friends," she said. “My all-time favorite is Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, but Mount Kearsarge here locally is pretty special."
This fall, Kenzie will be on much flatter ground than the Mount Washington Valley when she attends the University of Rhode Island. She hopes to concentrate on psychology and criminal justice.
"I have been really fascinated with the possibilities of psychology ever since taking a course my junior year,” she said, adding, "I believe there is so much benefit to uniting those two disciplines. It could be very powerful.”
Kenzie explains that she has a lot of military background in her family and she believes that is where her interest in law enforcement originates.
She says the pandemic changed lots of things in her senior year, but she and her
family survived.
“And the best part is… we acquired a golden retriever named Brinkley, who is not only our ‘COVID’ dog but a welcomed relief from the pandemic for everyone in the family."
Some 52 years after his death, Rory O'Neal, his brother, wanted to pay a greater tribute. He and a committee made up of Neal Moylan, principal at Kennett High; Jennifer Murphy, guidance director at Kennett; Chuck Broomhall, former head ski coach; John Cristie, director of the Maine Ski Museum; Stefi Reed Hastings, of Hausfrau Foto; Kramer, of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council; Sut Marshall, of Abbott's Ice Cream; Glenn Saunders, of White Mountain Oil and Propane; and Ben Wilcox, of Cranmore, teamed up to create a $3,000 annual scholarship to be "awarded to an outstanding Kennett High School skier and student-citizen who has enrolled in an institution of higher education. The recipient's qualities shall include courage, leadership, determination and strong academic performance."
The committee set the following requirements:
• Skiing excellence: Finishing in the top three in at least three major ski meets entered by Kennett's ski team during the student's years at Kennett in jumping, cross-country, giant slalom and slalom; or two winning finishes in any meet in the four events cited above in the course of the student's years on the Kennett ski team; or one skimeister award (all events) at the New Hampshire Ski Championships during the student's years at Kennett High.
• Civic excellence: The candidate will exhibit the traits of pride, determination, willingness and a desire to improve; courage, leadership, appearance, behavior and loyalty to school and community. Achievement of these qualities will be demonstrated by: attaining at least one leadership position (sports captain, student government or major club such as vocational, yearbook, musical, etc.) or serving one school activity as outlined above and one similar role in a community group (such as scouts, church youth, etc).
• Academic excellence: The recipient of the award will maintain at least a 'B' average cumulatively for his/her years at Kennett. The average will be computed by Feb. 15 of the senior year and will be sustained until graduation.
• Attendance: Only students who attend Kennett High for at least three years will be eligible.
Kenzie joins a long list of accomplished student/athletes who along with the scholarship also have their names inscribed on the ESSC sponsored Damon O’Neal trophy on display at Kennett.
Michael Larson was the first recipient in 2010, followed by Amber McPherson in 2011; Jake Van Deursenin 2012; Torin LaLiberte in 2013; Jacob Remick and Gillian Wilcox in 2014; Hannah Benson in 2015; Madelyn Glavin and Emma Niiler in 2016; Dennis Morgan in 2017; Riley Steward in 2018; Jordanna Belle-Isle and Aidan Hagerty in 2019; and Ava Drummond in 2020.
Information on the Damon O’Neal Scholarship can be found on Facebook at the Damon O’Neal Scholarship Fund or by contacting Ted Kramer at PO Box 264, Madison, N.H. 03849.
Editor's note: Ted Kramer contributed to this story.
