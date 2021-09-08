CONWAY — Livingston Park was to the Livingston’s liking on Sunday. Eileen Livingston and daughters Cathy Livingston and Terry (Livingston) Ballou all turned in winning performances at the New Hampshire Senior Games in Manchester on Aug. 29.
Eileen Livingston, 78, of Conway broke the state record in her age group in the 1,500-meter power walk. She covered the course in 11:46, besting the previous record of 12:13.
“I’m so proud of my mom — seven months after breaking her C2 to come out and walk 1,500 meters in 11:46 — she’s the definition of tough,” Ballou said.
Cathy Livingston, 55, of Chocorua broke the 55-59 age group state record in the 1,500 meters. She finished in 6:42, breaking the old mark by 14 seconds.
Ballou, 54, of Center Conway came within a second of breaking her state record in the 50-54 age group, finishing first in 5:52.
Ballou also captured first place in the 800 meters, crossing the finish line in 2:46.
“I was not happy with my times, but just gotta roll with it — it wasn’t my day,” Ballou said.
Fellow White Mountain Miler Art Viens, 67, of North Sandwich finished second in the 1,500 meters in 6:14 (5:51 was the winning time), and third in the 5,000 meters in 22:31 (winning time was 19:45) in the 65-69 age group.
“They all did so well,” said White Mountain Milers’ Coach Bernie Livingston. “I wish we could get more Milers to go down and compete. It’s a great meet and a lot of fun. Everyone there is so supportive of each other.”
