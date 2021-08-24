BRIDGTON, Maine — The fifth Challenge Cup tennis tournament between Bridgton Highlands and Jackson Club took place last Saturday at the home of the defending champs, Bridgton. The tournament consisted of 36 players with three flights of men’s doubles, ladies doubles and mixed doubles.
The ladies flight kicked off the day first and saw Bridgton Highlands jump out to an early 3-0 lead by winning all three flights. Bridgton’s top flight of Carol Kelley and Mikita Orsoz defeated Lorraine Dokas and Gail Costello. In second flight, Anna Romer and Phoebe Smith were victorious over Diana Doyle and Sue MacIver. In the third flight, Lynn Fusco and Megan Goldsmith topped Susan Kent and Julie Conlon.
Jackson Club stormed back to win all three flights of mixed doubles to tie the match at 3-3. In the first flight, Jackson’s Bridget Herlihy and Mike Mallett took out Mary Johnson and Henry Coons. In the second flight, Janet Leavitt and Mark Guerringue defeated Arthur Goldsmith and Kathy Brown. Lastly, Jackson’s third flight of Alena and Tom McDonough defeated Kathy Brown and Mike Fusco.
The men’s division was up next and every match was pivotal to the outcome of the tournament.
In the third flight, Bridgton’s Rick Siegrist and Chuck Wilcoxen beat Paul Pacenka and Daryl Kent. With Bridgton up 4-3 the Pine Tree State needed just one victory to secure the cup, but Jackson fought back and tied the score at 4-4 with a victory in the second flight thanks to Nubi Duncan and Jeremy Angell topping John Russell and Jose Azel.
The Challenge Cup all came down to the men’s top flight to see which team would be victorious. The final match was a thriller, with both teams playing great tennis, but in the end, Jackson’s John Tanzman and Jason Cicero edged David Chaffee and Joe Twer to claim the cup.
Next year, Jackson will host the Challenge Cup in August at its courts in Jackson.
“This is one of the best tournaments we have and was a chance to have the clubs compete and interact in a great atmosphere,” Bridgton Highlands Tennis Director Justin Chaffee said. “Congrats to Jackson for the win this year and I’m proud of the Bridgton team members for competing and doing their best. It came down to the wire and that’s all we can hope for.”
Chaffee thanked all the tennis players from both clubs for their great tennis and participation, as well as Jackson tennis pro and twin brother Chris Chaffee and John Tanzman for assisting in Jackson Club’s lineup; Mike and Lynn Fusco for their help setting up the tournament; and Bridgton Highlands for hosting the event.
The overall Challenge Cup record is now three wins for Bridgton and two for Jackson.
The next tournament will be the debut of Davis Cup at Bridgton Highlands on Saturday, Sept. 4 as a warm-up for the final tournament of the season, the Harvest Hills Golf and Tennis Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11.
