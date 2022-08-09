Home Run Bulldogs in Myrtle Beach

Home Run Bulldogs (from left) Jack Saladino (14U), Keegan Day (11U) and Conner Keaten (13U) were competing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., last week for the NB Select teams. Alex Allain, who is just back from a stint on the disabled list, was also tapped to play in the tournament. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs will be expanding in 2023 with the planned inaugural season for Bulldogs softball. Greg Allain, the founder of the Bulldogs, announced there are enough girls interested in playing to form a U10, U12 and U14 team next summer.

“Our coaches fully understand the importance of player development and process and work to achieve this with every player throughout the winter honing skills to perform at a high level when competition on the field begins,” a news release on the Home Run website states. “Our teams will compete in tournaments throughout the spring and summer.”

