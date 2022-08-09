Home Run Bulldogs (from left) Jack Saladino (14U), Keegan Day (11U) and Conner Keaten (13U) were competing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., last week for the NB Select teams. Alex Allain, who is just back from a stint on the disabled list, was also tapped to play in the tournament. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs will be expanding in 2023 with the planned inaugural season for Bulldogs softball. Greg Allain, the founder of the Bulldogs, announced there are enough girls interested in playing to form a U10, U12 and U14 team next summer.
“Our coaches fully understand the importance of player development and process and work to achieve this with every player throughout the winter honing skills to perform at a high level when competition on the field begins,” a news release on the Home Run website states. “Our teams will compete in tournaments throughout the spring and summer.”
Tryouts for U10 and U12 athletes took place on July 30.
Tryouts for U14 athletes (birth year 2008-09) are scheduled for this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 4-6 p.m. at the Fryeburg Field of Dreams at the Fryeburg Recreation Complex in Fryeburg, Maine.
In baseball news for the Bulldogs, travel team tryouts for the 2023 season are scheduled to be held this Saturday, Aug. 13 at the American Legion Post 26 Field on Tasker Hill Road in Conway.
Tryouts for U10, U11 and U12 (as of May 1, 2023) are slated from 9 a.m. to noon.
For U13, U14 and U15 boys (also as of May 1, 2023), tryouts are scheduled from 1-4 p.m.
“We are a highly competitive travel baseball program that competes throughout New England and beyond,” said Allain. “We play in the New Balance Select League and currently offer teams at four age groups (11u, 12u, 13u, 14u). We are focused on achieving player development and competitiveness on and off the field, year round!”
He added: “Players chosen for respective teams will practice weekly throughout the winter and early spring. Teams will then take to the field to practice before starting their game schedules in April.”
The travel season wrapped up recently. The U14 Bulldogs went 3-1 in pool play in the third annual Showcase Battle at the Borders in Saratoga, N.Y., July 14-16.
The Bulldogs lost 3-1 to the Vermont Strikers in the July 14 opener, but rebounded to beat the Connecticut Moose 11-2 on July 15, beat the Stampede Red 10-3 and the BSPA Bearcats 9-2 on July 16.
“We gave up a total of 10 runs over four games,” Allain said. “The wildcard team taken from the three pools was based on the fewest runs allowed. That was a team (Upstate Academy) that allowed just seven runs in its four games, so we just missed advancing.
He added: “We actually scored the most runs (31) of any team in the tournament.”
The week before that, the U14s went 2-1-1 in Fairfield, Conn. in a tournament.
Players for the U14 team were Alex Alain, Luke Diamond, Bryce Downing, Serghio Espezua, Jacob Eveleth, Carson Finn, Bryce Gordon, Griffin Lawson, Justin Louis, Jayden Pratt, Logan Ramsey, Owen Robertson and Jack Saladino.
“Those two weeks, we played very well,” said Allain. “Both were wooden bat tournaments. It was a good summer of ball.”
