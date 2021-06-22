CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs U13 baseball team is making this a season to remember. The squad, which opened its season on March 28, has won its last two tournaments and is the No. 1 seed for the upcoming New Balance Select League playoffs.
The Bulldogs, managed by Greg Allain and assistants Jim Hidden and Jeff Locke, won the Bulldogs Summer Classic at Nasby King Field at the American Legion Post 46 in Conway on June 6, and seven days later, lifted the first-place trophy as winners of the Capital City Challenge in Concord.
The boys from Conway are 24-7-1 this season and are riding a seven-game win streak heading into the postseason.
“We’re playing well,” Allain said. “I think everyone is having a lot of fun.”
In the Summer Classic, the Bulldogs dropped their opening game to the Maine Sting 8-5 on June 5, but rebounded to take the sting out of the boys from Maine by taking the next two games, winning 14-6 on June 5 and 7-2 on June 6.
In the title game, the Bulldogs edged Lovell Babe Ruth 7-6 to win the tourney on June 6. Pitcher Matt Charrette came on in relief of Jack Saladino in the fifth inning and scattered one run on a hit while striking out a batter and walking none to get the win.
Offensive standouts in the win included Owen Robertson, who was 3-3 with two runs scored; Saladino, who was 1-2 with two walks and a run scored; Sawyer Hussey, 0-1, but drew three walks and scored a run; and Alex Allain, Jacob Brown and Justin Louis each had a hit while Bryce Downing drew two walks.
In the Capital City Challenge in Concord on June 12, the Bulldogs beat the Grizzlies Baseball Blue team 9-1 and followed that up with a 7-4 victory later that day over the North Shore Freedom Blue squad to reach the semifinals.
In the opener, Alex Allain struck out four, yielded just one hit in five shutout innings to pick up the win, while Logan Ramsey pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and the lone run, while striking out a batter and walking one.
Home Run pounded out 10 hits in the win with Allain going 2-2 with a pair of walks and scored two runs; Brown was 2-3 with two runs scored, while Saladino, Jacob Eveleth, Charrette, Jayden Butler, Robertson and Hussey all had base knocks. Sergio Espezua and Charrette each drew two walks.
Against the North Shore, Home Run took advantage of 12 hits and four walks to score seven runs. Allain was 3-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while Charrette, Robertson, Brown and Louis had two hits apiece, including a double by Louis.
Saladino pitched a complete game to get the win, allowing seven hits over seven innings while striking out five and walking none.
In the semis on June 13, Home Run went bear hunting and walloped the Grizzlies again, this time, 13-1 in just four innings.
Charrette pitched the first three innings, scattering two hits, while allowing a run and striking out a batter. Espezua pitched a perfect fourth frame to close out the game.
The Bulldogs had 14 hits with Allain leading the hit parade, going 3-3 with two runs scored; Brown was 2-2 with three runs scored; Robertson was 2-3 with two runs scored; Butler was 2-3 with a run scored; Espezua was 2-3; and Louis was 1-1 with a double, two walks and a run scored.
In the title game, the Bulldogs beat the Giants Elite Gold 9-8.
“We were able to walk it off for the win,” Allain said.
Saladino scored the winning run on a single by Allain, who was 2-4 on the afternoon and is hitting a staggering .561 for the season. Four of his teammates are also hitting over .400 with Roberston at .456; Louis, .426; Brown, .417; and Saladino, .400.
The Bulldogs collected 13 hits and drew seven walks in the victory. Charrette was 3-4 with a run scored; Louis was 2-2 with a walk and two runs scored; Robertson was 2-4; Eveleth was 1-2 with two walks and a runs scored; Saladino was 1-2 with two runs scored, while Brown and Hussey both has singles and Butler walked twice.
On the mound, Saladino went three innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out three. Charrette pitched three innings, allowing five runs on six hits while walking two and striking a batter. Brown tossed the final two innings, allowing just one hit, a walk and struck out one.
“All of our pitchers did a great job, and we swung the bats well, too,” Allain said.
The Bulldogs, as the No. 1 seed, earned a first-round bye for the league tournament.
There are six teams left in the tourney, which will continue at Nasby King Field on Saturday.
“Two teams come to us,” Allain explained. “They play each other and then we play the winner (at 3 p.m. on Saturday). We need to win two more games to win the state finals. It’s exciting, but we could be done if we don’t win on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.