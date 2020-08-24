CONWAY — While the route won’t be the same as in the past, the mission will be for North Conway residents Jessica Dolan and Bobby Graustein. They will be lacing up their running shoes on Sept. 26 to participate in the 11th annual Run to Home Base. The run, which has traditionally been through Boston and culminating at home plate in historic Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, has gone from in-person to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you all know, the turbulence associated with the coronavirus pandemic has affected each of our lives profoundly,” the Run to Home Base website states. “Schools, colleges, and many employers are looking at remote operations going into and beyond the Fall, and there will be no fans in attendance at Fenway for the foreseeable future. Based upon guidance from city and state officials, race directors and Major League Baseball — with your safety in mind — we will conduct our 2020 Run to Home Base as a virtual race on Saturday, September 26."
According to its website, Home Base’s biggest mission is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.
Bobby, 17, is on a mission to honor those who proudly served our nation and lost their lives in the line of duty. Among those was his grandfather, Lt. Cmdr. Robert S. Graustein, who was killed in Vietnam on Dec. 21, 1972.
Although he never met his namesake but feels a special connection to the man he closely resembles.
“I run for my grandfather, Robert S. Graustein, who I am named after; he was a lieutenant commander stationed on the USS Saratoga,” Bobby explained. “My dad was only 10 years old when my grandfather was shot down on a night mission named the ‘Christmas Bombing.’”
This will be his fourth time doing the run, which can either be a 5K or 9K.
"This will be my fourth straight year running in this fundraiser,” said Bobby, who is set to begin his senior year at Kennett High on Sept. 8. “Home Base Foundation provides care and support to any veterans and their families that are returning home from war or that have already returned.
"Home Base’s biggest mission is to cure the invisible wounds of war. They also provide wellness and fitness, and education and training to veterans returning home with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury. PTSD is a form of stress that can cause anxiety and flashbacks, these triggered by a traumatic event that happened while at war.”
He added: “Last year with help from many: family, community members and many businesses I was able to raise $6,425. This year I will do my best to raise as much as I can during these tough times to help our veterans — they have given their time, it is our time to give back.”
Bobby not only ran in memory of his grandfather but also honored family friends and relatives by placing their names, “Scott Graustein — Navy; Roy Andrews — Army; Paul Weld — Army; John Graustein — Army; David Terry — Navy; Ls1 Catherine Terry — Navy Active; Jason Turner — Navy; VT 1st Class Jacob Turner — Army Active; and Ray Gilmore Jr. — Army,” on the back of his shirt.
“My experience with Run to Home Base has been life-changing. I will miss the on-sight program especially the speakers: dignitaries, current/former military members, Home Base staff and the most powerful — service members or families receiving or received treatment from Home Base.”
For Dolan, 39, an active member of the military, having joined the Army because she was inspired by Run to Home Base and is stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, this will be her 10th time running the event.
“While the run has shifted to virtual the need to continue to raise funds to support the Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program is real,” Dolan shared on her Facebook page.
“Over the last 10 years, I've seen the reality of this ‘good cause’ and how important it is. Treating the invisible wounds that war leaves behind is just as important as treating the visible ones; providing support for the families of those who have served is also very important. There is so much more I could say about this program, and I'll continue to post updates on the thoughts that run through my head in the next few months as I ask for donations, run in the Texas heat, and continue to spread awareness. I'm so appreciative of all the support I've received on the past years and only hope that I can surpass my previous records.”
“Home Base is currently looking at a significant budget shortfall,” the website states. “We normally raise $2.5 million through this event but, this year, we have lowered that expectation to $1 million. The funds raised from this year’s Run to Home Base supports our Traumatic Brain Injury program and the two-week Intensive Clinical Program for our Families of the Fallen. Neither program will be funded past October 1 if we are not successful in meeting or exceeding our financial goal of $1 million.”
As of Monday, Bobby had raised $785 towards his goal of raising $5,000. You can support Bobby at tinyurl.com/y4679zr9.
Dolan, who was the top military fundraiser last year, had raised $2,105 towards her goal of $10,000 as of Monday. You can support her at tinyurl.com/y6yzhbz9.
“As a National Center of Excellence, Home Base operates the first and largest private-sector clinic in the nation devoted to providing life-saving clinical care and support for the treatment of the invisible wounds to include post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, co-occurring substance use disorder, family relationship challenges and other issues associated with military service,” Dolan shared on her donations page. “Since its inception, Home Base has provided care and support to more than 21,000 veterans and family members and trained more than 73,000 clinicians, educators, first responders and community members — all at no cost — ensuring a brighter future for the 21st-century warrior and military family. Headquartered in the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, Mass., with a satellite location in Southwest Florida, Home Base is a nonprofit organization that operates predominantly on the philanthropic generosity of a grateful nation; federal, state and local funding; foundation grants; and donations from individuals and corporations. For more information please visit homebase.org.”
