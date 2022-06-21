BARTLETT — The Mount Washington Valley Cal Ripken U-10 and U-12 All-Stars will be on a mission on the baseball diamond over the next few days. Both teams are playing shots to the Cal Ripken District Championships and each will look to punch their tickets to the state championships next month.
“We’re looking forward to two very good tournaments,” said Josh McAllister, president of MWV Cal Ripken, said by phone on Tuesday.
The action is scheduled to open on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when the MWV U-10 All-Stars host Great North Woods at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School Field.
There are five teams in the double-elimination U-10 tourney — MWV, Great North Woods, Berlin/Gorham, Plymouth and Littleton.
There are four teams in the U-12 tournament — MWV, Great North Woods, Berlin/Gorham and Plymouth.
MWV is scheduled to open the U-12 tourney at Black Fly Field in Bartlett Village on Thursday when it hosts Plymouth at 6 p.m. to open the double-elimination event.
Members of the MWV U-12 team, which is coached by McAllister are Oliver Dean, Finn Williams, Bowen Brown, Izaih Grames, Chace Lubchansky, Jack McAllister, Liam Kennett, Logan McHenry, Jackson DeMartino, Liam Shackford, Sawyer Nelson, Bohdi Matturo, Brigham Killourie, Oliver DegliAngeli and Brannock Gagnon.
Members of the MWV U-10 team are Jake Lubchansky, Mason Moss, Broghan McManus, Dylan Calabro, Emmett O'Brien, Abbott DeVries, Kaelan Leathem, Tucker Day, Jackson Snow, Blair Lynch, Lyle Greenwood, Mason “Chase” Ramos, Brode James and Carter Sutton.
The team’s coaches are Jerry McManus, Jay Calabro and Jim Horrigan.
McAllister said considerable work has been done on both Black Fly Field and the field at the school.
“Jerry McManus got the infield at Black Fly Field and he and Blair Lynch built the mounds at Josiah Bartlett and Black Fly Field and put up a fence (at the school). Both fields look great. Jerry and Blair did an awesome job.”
The schedule for the U-10s had Berlin/Gorham playing Plymouth at Black Fly Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m.; the winner of the MWV vs. Great North Woods game on Wednesday, is slated to ply Littleton at JBES at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Games are scheduled to be played through the weekend with the championship game slated for Monday at 5 p.m. at Whitaker Field in North Conway.
For the U-12s, Berlin/Gorham is scheduled to play Great North Woods at Black Fly Field at 6 p.m. on Friday. The winner of that game and the winner of the MWV vs. Plymouth game will meet Saturday at noon at Black Fly Field.
The championship game is scheduled for Whitaker Field on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams come into this week’s tournament having had some success. The U-10 team hit the cover off the ball to win the annual Gilford Memorial Day Tournament in Gilford on May 29.
The MWV U12 All-Stars were also victorious the same weekend in Gilford. The four-team tournament saw MWV emerge victorious over hosts Gilford, Kingswood and Plymouth.
Both MWV teams played in a tournament in Plymouth on Father’s Day weekend June 17-19. The U-10 All-Stars finished fourth out of seven teams.
The U-12 All-Stars went 1-1 in round-robin play and drew were the No. 4 seed out of seven teams and had to face No. 1 Lebanon in the semifinals. MWV scored five runs in the first inning and went on to win 7-1.
MWV met Plymouth in the championship game.
“We had to wait for four hours,” McAllister said. “We got in front 2-0 and had two outs in the second inning when we fell apart and that led to nine (Plymouth) runs.”
He added: “We beat Plymouth twice in Gilford and they got us on their field. We’re looking forward to seeing them this week.”
McAllister likes both local teams’ chances this week.
“We’re pretty deep with our pitching and Jerry’s team can really hit,” he said. “I think we’re both going do well.”
McAllister urges the community to come out and catch some of the action. The concession stand will be open Saturday and Sunday at Black Fly Field.
