CONWAY — Never has Terry (Livingston) Ballou had to wait so long to see how she did in a race.
Ballou, 52, had been looking forward to representing the United States by competing against the top runners in the world at the Master's World Championships in Toronto, Canada, last month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person meet was canceled. Instead, the championships took place virtually with athletes running on their own and then submitting their times during a worldwide virtual challenge held July 18-Aug. 2.
“I’m not sure how I did; I know there were about 15- 20 women in each of my races, and the results haven’t been posted yet,” Ballou said on Friday. I know in the 400 meters I was racing the American record holder for my age group (50-54), so I definitely won’t be winning that! She’s also a friend of mine, she’s from Georgia. I’m hoping to crack the top 3!”
Instead of running in Canada, Ballou headed to her “Oval Office,” at the Livingston Oval on the campus of Kennett High School, where under the watchful eye of her dad and coach Bernie Livingston, with help from a couple of friends to pace her, ran for time the 400 meters, 800 meters and the 1,500 meters.
She ran the 400 meters in 67.07; the 800 meters in 2:34.77; and the 1,500 meters in 5:21.85.
“My dad came to the track with me and timed me; I was also fortunate enough to have my niece — Abigail Livingston, a standout runner who graduated from Dartmouth in 2018 — run with me in two of the events (the 400 and 800), and two other friends (Suz Laughland and Michele Henley) join in the 400 as well. I ran the 1500 solo.”
Results are expected to be finalized by Aug. 20, according to the Worldwide Virtual Masters website.
Ballou, a 1986 Kennett High graduate, still holds the school records in the 400 meters (59.3 seconds), and the 800 meters (2:19.5). She was also the two-time state champion in the 1,500 meters.
She earned 13 varsity letters as an Eagle, including three as an eighth-grader and was captain of the cross-country running, cross-country skiing and outdoor track teams her senior year.
Ballou went on to have a standout track career at Holy Cross.
Athletes learned on March 26 that the championship would not be held live.
“I hope you and your loved ones are healthy and safe during these challenging times,” World Masters Athletics President Margit Jungsmann announced on the website. “Our deep sympathies to family and friends of those who have passed. It is with great sadness that I confirm that the Toronto2020 WMA Stadia Championships is canceled for July. It was hard to make this inevitable decision but especially for the LOC. They worked very hard and were striving to host the best championship ever for you. I thank and commend John Craig and his team.”
She added: “We empathize with you and this disappointment but trust you agree that health is most important. Many of the masters’ athletes are in the high risk and vulnerable group of people by virtue of their age. So on medical ground,s it was an ethical decision to cancel July and to work on postponing the Championships.”
