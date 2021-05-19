By James Anderson
The Fryeburg Academy softball team is full of leaders. The Skipper Fred Apt has his own leadership style. He uses positive comments and creates a positive atmosphere to get production out of his team.
The Skipper’s players play hard for his acceptance. Recently a player of his hit a rope into left field that skipped past the left fielder and rolled to the fence. The batter decided to try for second base. Because the ball hit the fence, the fielder got to it quickly and made a strong throw to second for the out. The Skip called out nice hit kid.
Hearing the comforting compliment from the Skip, she popped up and jogged to the dugout with a smile on her face pleased about her effort. The next batter took ball one. The Skipper called out, way to look kid. Having heard the compliment of her coach, she settled into the batter’s box ready to concentrate on hitting.
In the next half-inning, the Fryeburg pitcher was having trouble throwing strikes until she finally hit her spot for a called strike. The Skip called out, nice pitch kid — the coach’s positive effect on the hurler. She settled in, and was effective the rest of the game.
The Raiders have some first-class leadership on the field as well. Starting with catcher Morgan Fusco, who can be heard calling out situational instructions to the team in the field to keep everyone alert and thinking smartly. You can hear her call out instructions like infield one, outfield two. These are instructions of where to throw the ball if the ball is hit there.
Another leader Camden Jones positioned at shortstop will repeat Morgan Fusco’s instructions to be sure everyone is clear and thinking when the ball comes to me what am I going to do with it. They may tell the outfielders with a runner on third and less than two outs, watch home on a fly.
In this case, another leader, centerfielder Katy McIntyre, might repeat the instructions, as well. These positional leaders follow the Skipper in their always positive approach. Never is it more on display than after a home run when the team surrounds home plate and cheers the hitter in to celebrate the occasion or celebrate each other.
Fryeburg Academy is a learning institution, and it is clear that the learning takes place on the athletic fields as well as in the classroom. The approach the softball skipper uses is working as the team is off to a very successful start to their season at 6-2. I am on the bandwagon, See you at the games.
