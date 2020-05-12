According to unofficial results, incumbents Mary Carey Seavey (1,004 votes) and C. David Weathers (985) survived a challenge by Robert Nelson (556).
In a six-way race for four seats on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, incumbents David Jensen (872 votes), James LeFebvre (671) were returned and newcomers Erik Corbett (680) and Peter Donohoe (751) also prevailed. Falling just a bit short was incumbent Michael Tetreault (612) and challenger Bob Drinkhall (640).
For planning board, there was a five-way race for two seats among incumbents Ray Shakir and Steven Steiner and challengers Earl Sires IV, Ailie Byers and Michael Fougere. Newcomers Sires (930) and Byers (566) bested the incumbents, garnering 51 percent of the vote between them. Fougere was third with 382 votes, followed by Shakir (363) and Steiner (255)
For police commissioner incumbent Rodney King and challenger Ted Phillips vied for the single open seat, which King won handily 943-312.
