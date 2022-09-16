The last time I moved to a new home, I was kinda proud of myself for being able to fit everything I own into my Tacoma (with a cap on the back). It really goes without saying that we all have too much stuff.

Today, I'd like to explore the process of downsizing and see if it nudges you in the direction of limiting (and eliminating) the wasteful stuff we all seem to collect.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.