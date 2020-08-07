Well, OK. Let’s be honest. There’s nothing awesome about aging. Once you get past the parts where you can drive a car and buy your own beer, it’s pretty much downhill from there.
You have to get a job, pay bills and taxes and generally put up with “adulting” until your body starts to crumble. Then you have the joy of everything hurting (on different days of course). It’s like “ouchie-spot” bingo.
If you are lucky, you can stay in your home as you continue to age. Perhaps you have kids that can chip in to help out, but in general all of us really want to stay in our homes.
Today, we’re going to talk a bit about how you can ensure that your (or your parents’) home is set up to allow you (or them) to age in place. It’s really not incredibly difficult or expensive (or doesn’t have to be).
The primary objective is keeping it safe and functional. Of course, there’s no need for air conditioning, since, if your parents are like mine, they were born on the sun and like it to be around 90 degrees all day. God bless ‘em! (Can you tell I’m still in Florida?)
One of the top considerations is an open floor plan. Mom is doing much better after the new hip, but she’s still using a walker until her balance comes back. Walkers and wheelchairs are pretty common as we age so as you are considering the layout (and any options you may have) lean towards less “stuff” being in the way.
We have removed some comfy chairs and dining room chairs since she got home from rehab. They were not being used. They were in the way of her being able to walk around.
And they’re just out in the garage for now in case we have company. Remember when we used to be able to have company? Memories ...
Something that crossed my mind while Mom was still in rehab was carpeting. Their whole house is carpeted, except for the bathrooms. I was worried that if she was going to need to be in a wheelchair, that would be very problematic.
Thankfully, she’s walking around just fine with the walker. An unfortunate slip or fall could land your parent(s) in a chair and you don’t want their mobility stifled by carpeting.
We also removed all of the area and throw rugs that were in the bathroom and laundry room. For now, everything that could trip her up (while using the walker) has been cleared away.
So far, Mom and Dad are pretty flexible and mobile. That means that in the kitchen (and anywhere there is cabinetry) they can open all the doors and drawers and bend over to reach into those lower cabinets.
As we start to lose that flexibility, it would be much handier if things were up at waist level (at least). This is certainly not the least expensive remodel job you’ll tackle but it can make a big difference in your loved ones’ ability to keep cooking and remain fully functional at home. It can also be tackled in phases.
“Adding a pantry or cabinets that are taller and more ergonomic allows for much greater accessibility and ease of use,” Badger Realty agent Kathleen Sullivan Head said. “I have even seen ovens with doors that open sideways to ease the opening and closing. All of those little touches can add up to a much happier parent.”
There are loads of other conveniences that can be added to make the home more user friendly. I saw push-to-open appliances the other day and loved the idea. For some reason, my parents’ refrigerator creates a seal like Excalibur when it is closed.
I can imagine it would be great for them to not have to pull out a shoulder to get some orange juice. And let’s not forget the Clapper. As silly as those commercials were (are?), voice-commanded technology (or clap if you prefer) is a great way to control appliances in the home without having to get up. All these little conveniences add up to an accessible and happy home.
Aging is inevitable. If you live with your parents (for whatever reason) you get a “sneak peek” into your own aging process first hand. It’s like seeing into the future. Perhaps that’s the reason for the slightly sour tone at the beginning of today’s article (Sorry about that).
On the positive side, my parents are awesome, and I hope I have their attitude and sense of humor when I hit my late 70s. I mean if I can still laugh at “The Naked Gun,” “Airplane,” “The Pink Panther,” “Ace Ventura” and other silly movies when I’m their age, I’ll be doing just fine. Yes, we watched all of those just last week.
Be safe out there.
