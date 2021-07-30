Rise and shine to sunrise views over Cranmore, Middle and Peaked Mountains.
Enjoy watching the summer storms passing through, the changing seasons, the full moon rising over the mountains and winter lights on Cranmore Mountain from this stunning custom built home in North Conway Village.
Whether you are inside looking out from most all rooms or relaxing on the front covered deck or patio below, it is simply amazing.
This five-bedrooms, four-baths, 3,100-square-feet home located at 14 Kearsarge Woods Lane in North Conway was built in 2015.
The main level features a mudroom/laundry room with outside deck areas on both sides. The living room is open with vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows to take in the views. There is a custom kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
In addition, the main level has a dining area and an en suite bedroom with walk-in closet, three-quarter bath with a double sink vanity, and a tiled steam shower. There is a second bedroom and a full bath along with a loft area that makes a wonderful in-home office and completes the main floor living area.
In 2021, the lower level was started and finished with three more bedrooms, two ¾ baths, and a fantastic open family room with built-in cabinets. Slider door opens to a stone patio with a hot tub and sitting area to take in the mountain views.
This home's floor plan lends to a multi-generational use with plenty of space for all. Would also be fantastic for guests to have their own "space" — so much potential.
Here are some of the features in this home: radiant heated floors main and lower-level wood-plank-look tile flooring; LifeProof easy-care flooring in the lower level and loft; on-demand H20; pine walls and ceilings main floor; trendy paint colors throughout; additional outdoor living space with the front-covered deck and two side decks and patio; large front and back landscaped yard with stone walls, perennials, trees, shrubs; irrigation system with a separate meter; and town water and sewer.
This is a private home and not part of Kearsarge Woods Townhomes, so there are no association fees. The is exclusive use of 0.59 acres.
The home is centrally located with easy access to over 30 acres in Whitaker Woods trails for hiking, biking and cross country skiing. Just a half a mile to year-round activities at Cranmore Mountaub Resorts, a half-mile to North Conway Village center to enjoy and explore unique shops, coffee and breakfast shops, Valley Original restaurants, Schouler Park, Conway Scenic Railroad, golf, parks, playgrounds, Saco River access to name a few.
As they say, location, location, and with the mountain views and the close proximity to all this valley has to offer, this beautiful home is one to see.
The MLS number is 4866341. The list price is $925,000.
Shown by appointment with notice.
Janet McMahon of 603 Redstone Realty. She can be contacted on her cell at (603) 986-1077, the office at (603) 356-6035 or via email at janet@603redstonerealty.com.
