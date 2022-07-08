7-9-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 31 Haven Lane in Conway. The list price is $410,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Welcome to 31 Haven Lane in Conway, where you have easy access to Mount Washington Valley amenities, including skiing, recreational trails, shopping and dining

This single-level ranch home has been lovingly remodeled and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The living room has large windows, allowing the sun to shine in.

The functional eat-in kitchen includes a door leading to the backyard, great for summer entertaining. The main bathroom conveniently includes space for a washer and dryer.

Outside you will find a level 0.46-acre lot with mature trees, providing nice shade in the summer.

Looking for storage? The basement and the shed provide plenty of space for your needs. The property is set on town water and sewer.

Being sold partially furnished, this gem of a home would make a great vacation, starter or retirement home.

Miriam Habert of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles in Conway is the listing agent for this home.

The list price is $410,000.

The MLS number is 4919122.

Habert can be reached on her cell at (603) 986-1024, the office at (603) 447.2117 or at miriam@thecblife.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.